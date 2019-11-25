Steve Hackett Announces Seconds Out Tour for November 2020
Off the back of his most successful solo tour yet, selling over 30 thousand tickets for his 2019 UK dates, Steve Hackett has announced that his 2020/21 World Tour will feature the whole of the 1977 Genesis live album Seconds Out in full, plus More!
Seconds Out was the hugely successful double album recorded on Genesis' 1977 concert tour together with The Cinema Show, from their 1976 tour, and featured Steve Hackett on guitar alongside Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks and Phil Collins who had taken on the role of vocalist following the departure of Peter Gabriel. The tour included music from each of the six studio albums from Steve's time in Genesis and marked his final recordings with the band as he left to pursue his solo career upon its completion.
The Seconds Out + More! Tour will visit some of the venues Genesis played on that 1977 tour. There will also be additional material, including Steve's solo concert favourite The Steppes to celebrate the 40th birthday of his fourth solo album Defector.
Steve Hackett says: I'm thrilled to bring Seconds Out back to life, featuring Genesis material at its most exciting and virtuosic, this time with all numbers played in full plus additional surprises!'
Full UK tour dates are as follows:
please note - highlighted shows are same venues as 1977 tour
Sunday 1 November Brighton Dome
Monday 2 November Cardiff St David's Hall
Tuesday 3 November Stoke Victoria Hall
Thursday 5 November London The Palladium
Friday 6 November London The Palladium
Sunday 8 November Edinburgh Playhouse
Monday 9 November Dundee Caird Hall
Tuesday 10 November Carlisle The Sands Centre
Thursday12 November Newcastle O2 City Hall
Friday 14 November Scunthorpe The Baths Hall
Saturday 15 November Bradford St George's Concert Hall
Monday 16 November Southampton Mayflower Theatre
Tuesday 17 November Cambridge Corn Exchange
Wednesday 18 November Oxford New Theatre
Friday 20 November Guildford G Live
Saturday 21 November Bexhill-on-Sea De La Warr Pavilion
Monday 23 November Birmingham Symphony Hall
Wednesday 25 November Manchester O2 Apollo
Friday 27 November Leicester De Montfort Hall
Saturday 28 November Basingstoke Anvil
Monday 30 November Liverpool Philharmonic
Tuesday 1 December Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
Tickets for the Seconds Out + More Tour go on sale at 10am on Friday 29th November from https://myticket.co.uk/ and venue box offices.