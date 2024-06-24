Stephen Wilson Jr. to Embark on Fall Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising star Stephen Wilson Jr. will embark on a fall headline tour following an entirely sold-out spring/summer tour and dates with HARDY, The Cadillac Three and Brothers Osborne. The tour will take him through major cities like Denver, Atlanta, New York City, Philadelphia and Nashville with the biggest hometown show of his career so far at the Brooklyn Bowl. Earlier this month, Wilson Jr. made his UK TV debut on Later… with Jools Holland performing “Year To Be Young 1994” and released the poignant official video for “Grief is Only Love” which was praised by Rolling Stone, Whiskey Riff, All Country News and more.

In between U.S. headline tour dates, Wilson Jr. will head overseas for a UK tour – four of the shows sold out immediately with the rest of the tour on track to sell out entirely. Find a full list of tour dates below or visit HERE

Last year, Stephen Wilson Jr. released his critically-acclaimed debut double album søn of dad via Big Loud Records. At its core, søn of dad is a tribute to Wilson Jr’s late father, released five years to the day that his father passed away. The 22-song opus was one of the most acclaimed albums of 2023, appearing on year-end lists from Rolling Stone, Whiskey Riff, Wide Open Country, Billboard and Grady Smith, as well as the #1 album of the year in both Holler and All Country News.

Prior to his UK TV debut, he made his US television debut on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers with a raucous performance of his viral hit “Cuckoo” and performed “Year To Be Young 1994” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s #LateShowMeMusic series. Ahead of his fall headline tour, he will head to Europe for a run of dates supporting Joss Stone, including Royal Albert Hall on July 8, and a date supporting Miranda Lambert in Memphis on September 28.

Tour Dates:

6/27: LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Summer Concert Series *

6/28: Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall *

6/29: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

7/6: Madison, IN - Roostertail Music Festival

7/8: London, UK - Royal Albert Hall %

7/10: Paris, FR - Casino de Paris %

7/11: Ostende, BE - Kursaal Oostende %

7/20: Grand Rapids, MI - The Stache at The Intersection

7/21: Brooklyn, MI - Faster Horses Festival

7/25: Three Forks, MT - Headwaters Country Jam

8/1: Detroit Lakes, MN - WE Fest

9/1: Weston, CO - Caveman Music Festival

9/13: Pryor, OK - Born & Raised Festival

9/14: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City @

9/28: Memphis, TN - Autozone Park #

10/3: Denver, CO - Summit @

10/4: Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse25 @

10/10: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall @

10/11: Columbia, MO - Blue Note @

10/18: Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s @

10/19: Minneapolis, MN - Varsity @

10/24: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

10/25: Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

10/26: Glasgow, UK - King Tut's

10/27: Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute

10/29: London, UK - Oslo

10/30: Cardiff, UK - The Globe

11/1: Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Upstairs

11/2: Groningen, NL - Take Root Festival

11/4: Köln, DE - Club Volta

11/5: Berlin, DE - Passionskirche

11/21: Birmingham, AL - Saturn @

11/22: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater @

11/23: Charlotte, NC - Underground @

12/4: Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl @

12/5: Lexington, KY - Manchester @

12/6: Louisville, KY - Mercury @

12/8: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall @

12/10: New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre @

12/12 Charlottesville, VA / Jefferson Theatre

12/13: Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl @

12/14: Washington D.C. - Sixth & I @

* - with Brothers Osborne

% - with Joss Stone

# - with Miranda Lambert

@ - Fall Headline Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly

Comments