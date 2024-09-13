Stephen Wilson Jr. & HARDY Release Acoustic Duet of 'Father's Søn'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stephen Wilson Jr. and HARDY have released a duet version of “Father’s Søn,” the thematic centerpiece to Wilson Jr.’s debut double album søn of dad that was released one year ago via Big Loud Records.

Longtime friends and peers in Nashville’s songwriting and artist communities, Wilson Jr. and HARDY toured together for the first time earlier this year on HARDY’s QUIT!! tour, performing “Father’s Søn” on stage together during HARDY’s set to commemorate Wilson’s last night with the tour. Along with an acoustic version of the song released, they shared a performance video of “Father’s Søn” directed by Jace Kartye.

“My friend HARDY and I sang a song that’s dear to my soul,” shared Wilson Jr. “We are both our fathers’ sons. He was so kind to pull me up on stage and play this song in front of his fans in the middle of his shows on his tour. Indelible memories I am grateful for. It sounded so good I couldn’t help but ask him to sing it with me again. And he did.”

About the collaboration, HARDY adds: “I casually asked SWJ to hop up and sing ‘Father’s Son’ acoustic during my set since it was his last show. I told him I’d just play along and sing harmonies. That turned into a moment…a huge moment. It was a moment I wanted to live forever, and now it gets to. This song is incredible, and I thank SWJ for letting me be a part of this new version.”



One year ago, Stephen Wilson Jr. released his critically-acclaimed debut double album søn of dad – a 22 song tribute to his late father, released five years to the day that his father passed away. The album went on to become one of the most acclaimed albums of 2023, appearing on year-end lists from Rolling Stone, Whiskey Riff, Wide Open Country, Billboard and Grady Smith, as well as the #1 album of the year in both Holler and All Country News.



In 2024, Wilson Jr.’s career skyrocketed with his late night television debut on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers with a raucous performance of his viral hit “Cuckoo,” followed by a performances of “Year To Be Young 1994” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s #LateShowMeMusic series and Later… with Jools Holland. Last month, CBS News’ Jeff Glor traveled to Nashville for Wilson Jr.’s first major television interview, which was followed by a performance of three songs on CBS Saturday Morning.

This year alone, Wilson Jr. mounted his debut headline tour which sold out immediately and toured with Brothers Osborne, HARDY, The Cadillac Three and Joss Stone, with festival appearances at Stagecoach, Country Thunder, Tortuga and many more. He’s now on a victory lap headline fall tour which will make stops in Atlanta, Nashville, New York City, Philadelphia and many more. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Tour Dates:

9/14: Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City @

9/15: Pryor, OK - Born & Raised Festival

9/28: Memphis, TN - Autozone Park #

10/3: Denver, CO - Summit @

10/4: Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse25 @

10/10: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall @

10/11: Columbia, MO - Blue Note @

10/18: Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s @

10/19: Minneapolis, MN - Varsity @

10/24: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute

10/25: Newcastle, UK - Think Tank

10/26: Glasgow, UK - King Tut's

10/27: Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute

10/29: London, UK - Oslo

10/30: Cardiff, UK - The Globe

11/1: Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Upstairs

11/2: Groningen, NL - Take Root Festival

11/4: Köln, DE - Club Volta

11/5: Berlin, DE - Passionskirche

11/21: Birmingham, AL - Saturn @

11/22: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater @

11/23: Charlotte, NC - Underground @

12/4: Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl @

12/5: Lexington, KY - Manchester @

12/6: Louisville, KY - Mercury @

12/8: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall @

12/10: New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre @

12/12 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre

12/13: Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl @

12/14: Washington D.C. - Sixth & I @



# - with Miranda Lambert

@ - Fall Headline Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Acacia Evans

Comments