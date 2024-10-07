Stephen Wilson Jr. Extends 'søn of dad' Headline Tour Through 2025

Tickets go on sale this Friday October 11 at 10 a.m. local time.
Stephen Wilson Jr. has announced the continuation of his massively successful søn of dad tour with a run of 2025 dates including stops in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Toronto and many more. Wilson Jr. is currently in the midst of a victory lap fall leg that includes December shows at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl and New York City’s Gramercy Theatre. Find a full list of tour dates below and HERE. Tickets go on sale this Friday October 11 at 10 a.m. local time.
“Søn of Dad tour Spring Edition. expedition sønknown. heading your way. it’s been a blessing to see this album do its work. dad’s still out there & it’s been real good to see & meet everyone at the shows. may we continue the conversation,” shares Wilson Jr.
The announcement comes on the heels of last month’s release of “Father’s Søn - Acoustic” with HARDY and its performance video that celebrated the one-year anniversary of Wilson Jr.’s debut double album søn of dad (out now via Big Loud Records). Rolling Stone proclaimed, “It’s a stripped-down but powerful version, with Wilson and Hardy playing acoustic guitars and trading verses. Wilson’s reading of the song is as sturdy and haunting as ever, but Hardy’s naked vocals are a revelation, especially to fans who may only know him for his screamo brand of country."
This year, Wilson Jr.’s career skyrocketed with his late night television debut on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers with a raucous performance of his viral hit “Cuckoo,” followed by a performances of “Year To Be Young 1994” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’s #LateShowMeMusic series and Later… with Jools Holland. Last month, CBS News’ Jeff Glor traveled to Nashville for Wilson Jr.’s first major television interview, which was followed by a performance of three songs on CBS Saturday Morning. He’s also shared the stage with Brothers Osborne, HARDY, The Cadillac Three and Joss Stone and made festival appearances at Stagecoach, Country Thunder, Tortuga and many more.
On October 17, the acclaimed live performance series Live At The Print Shop will release a brand new episode featuring full-band performances of tracks from søn of dad paired with an in-depth interview with Wilson Jr.
10/10: St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
10/11: Columbia, MO - Blue Note
10/18: Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s
10/19: Minneapolis, MN - Varsity
10/24: Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute
10/25: Newcastle, UK - Think Tank
10/26: Glasgow, UK - King Tut's
10/27: Manchester, UK - The Deaf Institute
10/29: London, UK - Oslo
10/30: Cardiff, UK - The Globe
11/1: Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg Upstairs
11/2: Groningen, NL - Take Root Festival
11/4: Köln, DE - Club Volta
11/5: Berlin, DE - Passionskirche
11/21: Birmingham, AL - Saturn
11/22: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater
11/23: Charlotte, NC - Underground
12/4: Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
12/5: Lexington, KY - Manchester
12/6: Louisville, KY - Mercury
12/8: Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
12/10: New York City, NY - Gramercy Theatre
12/12 Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theatre
12/13: Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
12/14: Washington D.C. - Sixth & I
2/20: Glasgow, KY - Plaza Theatre
2/21: Huntington, WV - The Loud
2/22: Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
3/6: Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s
3/7: Columbus, OH - The Bluestone
3/8: Lansing, MI - Grewal Hall at 224
3/13: Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew’s Hall
3/14: Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
3/15: Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
3/27: Wichita, KS - TempleLive
3/28: Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge
4/10: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
4/12: Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre
