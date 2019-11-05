Stephanie Owens Talks about Single 'Slingshot' in Behind the Song Video

Stephanie Owens talks about the making of her new single, "Slingshot," that was inspired by her recovery story and comeback mentality. The uplifting and inspiring single by the Lynchburg, Virginia native encourages listeners to keep pushing through and bounce back when faced with hardships in life. Watch the behind the music video for "Slingshot" on YouTube .



Stephanie has also launched "Good2BU - Embracing Your Story" School Assembly Program, in coordination with the National Eating Disorders Association, where she sings, shares her story, and talks about body positivity and social media pressures.



"Everything about 'Slingshot' is very intentional. I'm excited to give more of a glimpse into my inspiration for the lyrics and melody, the creative process, and why I chose to release the song!"



The official video for the song was featured by CMT Next Now and the song was added to the CMT Next Women of Country playlist on Spotify



Owens co-wrote the song with Evan Cline, and Melissa Sheridan with production by Brad Hill, Evan Cine, and Stephanie Owens. Download and stream the music on all digital platforms, including Apple Music, iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon here.



Stay current with everything Stephanie Owens on her website: stephowensmusic.com. Stay current with Stephanie Owens on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram and subscribe to her YouTube Channel for the latest videos.





When Stephanie Owens was only seven years old, she landed her first professional recording gig. She made her film debut when she was chosen to play the starring role of Faith Garrett in Finding Faith the movie, co-starring Erik Estrada. Stephanie moved from Lynchburg, Virginia to Nashville in 2013 to pursue her dream of becoming a country recording artist. In 2017, Stephanie felt that she had the right songs to release and began gathering a production team for her debut EP, released on May 18, 2018. October 2018, she made her national television debut on The Huckabee Show, where she performed and shared her eating disorder recovery story. Stephanie's music, official music video, and story are receiving interest from national sources and have been highlighted by a number of websites and blogs. Her music video is featured on CMT.com. Stephanie has also launched a School Assembly Program, in coordination with the National Eating Disorders Association, where she sings, shares her story, and talks about body positivity and social media pressures. Her new single, "Slingshot", was released on Sept, 13, 2019. "I believe that every person has been given a unique story and gift that, when shared, can leave a legacy that echoes into eternity. I will always write and release songs that communicate what is important to me and give a glimpse into my true story. I definitely want my music to be entertaining, but, more than anything, I want it to be an inspiration to those who hear it." Enthusiastically-embracing the journey ahead, Stephanie is committed to using her God-given talents to impact the world.





