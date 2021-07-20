Steinway & Sons Presents Jeanne Golan's IT TAKES ONE TO TANGO!

Steinway & Sons presents It Takes One to Tango, the extraordinary new album from pianist Jeanne Golan. Golan describes the album as "a collection featuring tango-inspired gems that are largely unknown.

The works are by recovered voices and living composers, two arenas that have long captured my fancy, centered on a dance I've come to embrace. The album itself mixes these composers and their time periods, whose music speaks to one another in unexpected ways." In the Recovered Voices realm, featured composers are Wanda Landowska, Erwin Schulhoff, and Wilhelm Grosz; Living Composers featured here are Pablo Ortiz, Chester Biscardi, Theodore Wiprud, Eric Moe, and Toby Twining (arr. Golan). With this release, Golan has captured world premiere recordings by Ortiz, Landowska, Moe, Grosz, Wiprud, and Twining (arr. Golan).

Golan continues: "Recovered Voices refers to composers who were persecuted and often murdered as a consequence of the Nazi Regime. This association can box them into being considered writers of 'serious' music. But they just as seriously absorbed the newly popular jazz and cabaret scenes popping up in Paris and Berlin. Wilhelm Grosz and Erwin Schulhoff each wrote stylish, innovative and appealing suites based on dances that were all the rage in the 1920's. Born a generation earlier, Wanda Landowska also turned to a current dance for her inspiration.

The first 'one to tango' is actually the composer writing in the studio. When the written page is passed on to the performer, a partnership forms whereby the music is then brought to life through the player's choreography at the keyboard, much like the dance itself. For the contemporary tangos, I've had the luxury of corresponding with each of their composers, working alongside them to record many of these works for the first time."

Available worldwide on CD and via download and streaming services (Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, TIDAL, Deezer, & more).

Photo Credit: Heidi Gutman