Steff Da Campo Makes 'Our Song' His Own With Future House Remix

Dutch Future House maestro Da Campo dishes up a delicious new take on the Morgan Page and Mark Sixma hit 'Our Song', out July 10th on Armada Music.

Listen below!

While Page and Sixma's original production was a beautifully crafted slice of chilled electro-pop, Da Campo takes it back to the depths of the dance floor with an ingenious club remix that injects energy and drive via percussion and groove. Leaving the organic feel of the original track behind, Da Campo drops huge swells of uplifting piano chords, syncopated, funk-fuelled garage rhythms and tripping sync FX. The combined effect should hit all the right notes for fans of Da Campo's future house style, one that has seen him release not just on Armada Music but also HELDEEP Records, Salto Sounds and Spinnin' and remixes for the links of Galantis, Jonas Blue, Tritonal and The Knocks.

With a second remix of 'Our Song' scheduled to drop August 7th from Norwegian trance legend Orjan Nilsen, Page and Sixma's beautiful single is set to enjoy a further lease of life as 2020's summer unfolds.

For all things Morgan Page, including new music, live mixes and rescheduled tour dates, keep an eye on his socials and www.morgan-page.com. To find out more about Mark Sixma's latest releases, events diary and when to catch his gaming and production tips on Twitch, visit www.marksixma.com. To connect with Steff Da Campo visit www.steffdacampo.com.

