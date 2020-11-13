Static Cycle Shares 'Stay,' Most Deeply Personal Song To Date - Out Now

Alaskan-raised and Nashville-based rock outfit Static Cycle have released their latest single "Stay" today, a deep and raw song very personal to front man Jared Navarre. "Stay" was written for Ian, the son of Navarre's best friend, who tragically passed away suddenly at a young age whilst in gym class.

On the night of Ian's wake, his dad said to Jared, "I don't care when, what it's about, or if you ever release it...but will you please write a song for Ian?" After years of struggling to write it, the song is finally complete. "Stay" has been featured on NPR's New Music Friday playlist today and is available to stream everywhere at ffm.to/staticcyclestay.

While discussing the idea of a video with Ian's dad, Static Cycle came up with an idea to use Ian's story and song to promote unity and healing through a shared sense of grief. Over the summer, they asked fans to stand holding a handwritten sign with the name of a person they lost and what they miss most about that person and have stitched those short video clips together to make the video for "Stay." Sadly, the video now features the addition of Jared himself holding a sign for his mom, who passed away just this week. "In these very divided times, I think we all as humans can unite through the value of life and what it feels like to suffer the loss of a loved one," Navarre shares.

Fans can watch the video for "Stay" here

When Static Cycle lead vocalist Jared Navarre hit the scene at age 19, MTV called him 'the greatest young front man in rock." The epic showman has established a reputation for being high-flying onstage and explosive on the mic. His gripping and powerful voice helped Static Cycle rise to national fame with the release of their second album, Part 1: Hydrate. Produced by GRAMMY-winning producer Josh "Tone" Weaver, the official music video for the LP's hit single "Inside This World of Mine" was met with widespread acclaim from E!, Entertainment Tonight, NY Daily News, HuffPost and more. The band spent several years touring across the country with artists like Daughtry, Ludacris, Drowning Pool, Seether, Puddle of Mudd, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and Alien Ant Farm to name a few.

For more information, please visit: www.staticcycle.com

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You