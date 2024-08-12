State Champs to Embark on 2024 North American Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Albany-raised, pop-punk band State Champs has announced they will be heading back out on tour this fall, stopping in cities across North America. Supporting them on this tour are Knuckle Puck, Meet Me at the Altar, and Daisy Grenade.

They will be making stops from coast to coast, kicking off on November 8 in Austin, Texas, and visiting major cities, including Phoenix, Anaheim, Salt Lake City, Denver, Cleveland, Nashville, Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto, among others. They will wrap up the tour on December 7 in New York City.

Tickets are on sale to the public this Friday, August 16 at 12:00PM local time. VIP and artist presale starts on Tuesday, August 13 at 10:00AM local time.

For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE

2024 North America Tour Dates

November 8 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

November 9 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

November 11 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

November 13 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

November 14 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

November 15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

November 16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo

November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

November 19 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Call

November 22 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic

November 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room

November 24 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora

November 26 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

November 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts*

November 29 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Mainstage

November 30 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

December 1 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

December 3 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

December 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

December 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

December 7 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

*No Knuckle Puck

For more than a decade, State Champs have become a major player in the world of pop-punk, helping define the genre for a new generation of fans. Singer Derek DiScanio, guitarist Tyler Szalkowski, bassist Ryan Scott Graham, and drummer Evan Ambrosio have championed the vibrant genre since their first album, The Finer Things, in 2013. They have proven more than adept at building an authentic connection with an audience, through smart and uplifting songcraft and passionate performances.

Over the course of their career, State Champs has received accolades from the likes of Kerrang!, Upset, Alternative Press, and Rock Sound, among others. Their sophomore album, Around the World and Back, entered the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart at No. 3 and made Rock Sound’s Top 10 Albums of the Year. Living Proof followed in 2018, and that same year Billboard called them “modern-day pop-punk torchbearers.” The band has also collaborated with some of pop-punk’s heaviest hitters, co-writing songs with Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low and Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 on their latest album Kings of the New Age.

Now the band is getting back on the road to perform new music, along with some of their most beloved songs.

Photo credit: Manuel Barajas

