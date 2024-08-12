State Champs to Embark on 2024 North American Tour

Tickets are on sale to the public this Friday, August 16 at 12:00PM local time.
Albany-raised, pop-punk band State Champs has announced they will be heading back out on tour this fall, stopping in cities across North America. Supporting them on this tour are Knuckle Puck, Meet Me at the Altar, and Daisy Grenade.
They will be making stops from coast to coast, kicking off on November 8 in Austin, Texas, and visiting major cities, including Phoenix, Anaheim, Salt Lake City, Denver, Cleveland, Nashville, Orlando, Boston, Philadelphia, and Toronto, among others. They will wrap up the tour on December 7 in New York City.
Tickets are on sale to the public this Friday, August 16 at 12:00PM local time. VIP and artist presale starts on Tuesday, August 13 at 10:00AM local time.
For a full list of dates and to purchase tickets, please visit HERE
November 8 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
November 9 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
November 11 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
November 13 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
November 14 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
November 15 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
November 16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox Sodo
November 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
November 19 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Call
November 22 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic
November 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room
November 24 – Cleveland, OH – The Agora
November 26 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
November 27 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts*
November 29 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Mainstage
November 30 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
December 1 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
December 3 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
December 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
December 6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
December 7 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
*No Knuckle Puck
For more than a decade, State Champs have become a major player in the world of pop-punk, helping define the genre for a new generation of fans. Singer Derek DiScanio, guitarist Tyler Szalkowski, bassist Ryan Scott Graham, and drummer Evan Ambrosio have championed the vibrant genre since their first album, The Finer Things, in 2013. They have proven more than adept at building an authentic connection with an audience, through smart and uplifting songcraft and passionate performances.
Over the course of their career, State Champs has received accolades from the likes of Kerrang!, Upset, Alternative Press, and Rock Sound, among others. Their sophomore album, Around the World and Back, entered the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart at No. 3 and made Rock Sound’s Top 10 Albums of the Year. Living Proof followed in 2018, and that same year Billboard called them “modern-day pop-punk torchbearers.” The band has also collaborated with some of pop-punk’s heaviest hitters, co-writing songs with Alex Gaskarth of All Time Low and Mark Hoppus from Blink-182 on their latest album Kings of the New Age.
Now the band is getting back on the road to perform new music, along with some of their most beloved songs.
Photo credit: Manuel Barajas
