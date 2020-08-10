Stars Of Rock Come Together During Lockdown To Help Raise Money For Feeding America

Current and former members of Def Leppard, Hall & Oates, Nickelback, Air Supply, and Journey are part of the supergroup.

Hollywood Physique Expert, Eric the Trainer (www.ericthetrainer.com), has been using the safer at home orders to live his best life. His latest endeavor stems from his love of music and he's called upon some of his most talented celebrity friends and clients to make his rock star dreams come true.

MAINE MONSTER, Eric's new rock "supergroup" brainchild, taps current/former members of Def Leppard, Hall & Oates, Nickelback, Air Supply, Journey and others in its ambitious goal of returning guitar rock to the airwaves. The result of their efforts, produced in Hollywood by Amit Ofir (aka, Wolves), is nothing short of a thrown gauntlet. The first single, "I'm Yours" reflects upon the success achieved in Tinseltown on an unimpressed girlfriend. "I'm Yours" features Aviv Cohen (Air Supply) on drums, Michael Kroeger (Nickelback) on bass, Joerg Kohring (Lifehouse) on guitar - as well as vocals by Eric and his son Henry Fleishman. Future Maine Monster recordings will feature John Oates (Hall & Oates), Phil Collen (Def Leppard) and Arnel Pineda (Journey) and all of the proceeds from this first single will go towards Feeding America.

"In lockdown, my creativity flourished and I woodshedded a batch of songs that reflected the times. Realizing that most major tours were postponed until next year, I called my pals and invited them to join me in the studio," says Eric. He continues, "It's been a once-in-a-lifetime experience to hear my songs come to life with these unbelievable musicians." Nickelback's Mike Kroeger adds, "Whenever Eric calls, I'm always happy to jump on board and assist in anyway I can."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Eric has given back to his community in several ways. Partnering with Sunfare & Quest Nutrition, he delivered hundreds of healthy meals to frontline hospital workers in Los Angeles. His "Need to Feed" Mother's Day Singalong (presented by Quest Nutrition) was a massive success, as a plethora of recording artists, actors, sports heroes, and circus performers came together on one virtual stage to raise funds for Feeding America. The one day event's charitable haul (over $27,000) was used to provide over 270,000 meals for needy families across the nation. And, in addition to offering free online classes to the public for 4 months, he also created an entire online workout program - so that folks can get the benefit of his extensive fitness knowledge, that he regularly uses with his celebrity clients, at home through his "Morning Glory Live" online show. Teaming up with 6-time Emmy winner John Brenkus (ESPN's "Sport Science") his new fitness model combines a challenging daily workout with special celebrity guests, musical performances and fun themes. The show is another hybrid of Eric's love of fitness and entertainment! (www.morningglorylive.com)

"I'm Yours" is available August 11 on iTunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, TikTok/Resso, Google Play/You Tube, Pandora, Instagram/Facebook, iHeartRadio,?Deezer, Tidal, ClaroMusica, Saavn, Anghami, KKBox, MediaNet, Shazam or https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/mainemonster/im-yours

