Stand Atlantic Share Collab With Alex Lahey

Stand Atlantic has announced a collaboration with fellow Australian songwriter, Alex Lahey, today. Fans can now stream or download "Skinny Dipping (feat. Alex Lahey)" now via Spotify or Apple Music. A visual for the song can also be streamed on the Hopeless Records YouTube channel here!

Proceeds from the track will benefit The It Gets Better Project, a nonprofit organization with a mission to uplift, empower, and connect members of the LGBTQ community.

"I'm so excited to be involved in this release with Stand Atlantic to celebrate Pride Month and support ItGetsBetter, states Lahey. "As a member of both the music and queer community, I know how important it is to support one another in order to make a greater difference. There is no better time than now to be your true self, exercise compassion, and stand up for what is right."

"Skinny Dipping is about the push and pull of accepting yourself for who you are vs. how you want others to see you and catering to what you think they expect or want," explains Bonnie Fraser of Stand Atlantic. In this case, I was dealing with my sexuality. Having Lahey on this track was exciting for us - I feel like we are from different music worlds and breaking those boundaries and expectations is important, and essentially what this track encompasses as a whole!"

Stand Atlantic, made up of Bonnie Fraser (vocals/guitar), David Potter (guitar), and Jonno Panichi (drums), launched into the international eye following last year's Skinny Dipping. The group's blend of hard-charged rock and soaring pop melodies has earned them spots on international tours and critical accolades like a "Best International Break-through Band" nomination at the 2018 Heavy Music Awards and inclusion in Kerrang's highly coveted Hottest Bands of 2018.

The band will support Alex Lahey on June 22 at The Forum Theatre in Melbourne, Australia. They are confirmed to perform at Reading Festival this year in the UK and are a part of the inaugural Sad Summer Music Festival, which will tour the states through July. A full list of tour dates can be found below. Tickets available at: https://www.standatlantic.com/

Stand Atlantic Tour Dates

June 22 - Melbourne, Australia - The Forum (supporting Alex Lahey)

June 23 - Northcote, Australia - Northcote Social Club

June 29 - Mackay, Australia - J.M. Mulherin Memorial Park (w/ LDRU, Alice Skye)

Sad Summer Music Festival dates

(w/ Mayday Parade, The Maine, State Champs, Forever The Sickest Kids, Mom Jeans, and more)

Tickets: https://www.sadsummerfest.com/dates

July 5 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live!

July 6 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

July 8 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

July 9 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

July 10 - Orlando, FL - Orlando Amphitheater

July 12 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavilion

July 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage

July 14 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium Outdoors

July 16 - New York, NY - Pier 17

July 17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

July 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

July 20 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

July 21 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

July 23 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club

July 24 - Chicago, IL - Aragon Ballroom

July 25 - Maplewood, MN - Myth Live

July 27 - Denver, CO - Sculpture Park

August 3 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

August 25 - Reading, UK - Reading Festival

August 26 - Brighton, UK - The Haunt

August 27 - Birmingham, UK - Mama Roux's

August 28 - Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

August 29 - Liverpool, UK - The Zanzibar Club

August 30 - Swansea, UK - Sin City

For more information, please visit www.hopelessrecords.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You