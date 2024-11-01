Stacy Citron Delivers Feel-Good Pop Anthem with New Single 'Rotation'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to dive into a playful pop anthem with Stacy Citron's latest single, "Rotation." Born out of a summer spent navigating the dizzying world of Los Angeles dating, "Rotation" is Citron’s cheeky ode to feeling good, having fun, and celebrating the moments when life doesn’t take itself too seriously.

"Dating in LA is like the Hunger Games, except the odds are never in your favor," laughs Citron. With her signature humor and vibrant personality, Stacy brings that same lighthearted energy to "Rotation." The track is all about letting loose, shaking off the doom scrolling, and embracing the good vibes. It’s the kind of song that invites listeners to lip-sync battle with their friends and forget the rest of the world, if only for a few minutes.

“Rotation is the party. It doesn’t take itself too seriously,” Stacy explains. “I wanted to create a song that anyone could enjoy—something to make people feel good, have a blast, and just let go.”

With her powerhouse vocals and knack for crafting earworm melodies, Stacy Citron is a name that continues to make waves in the pop world. Originally hailing from Seattle but raised in LA, Citron's versatility as an artist shines through every release, collaborating with co-writers and producers from Nashville to New York to Los Angeles. Her ability to blend poignant, relatable lyrics with infectious tunes sets her apart, making each new track a fresh, inspired experience. Drawing comparisons to artists like Renée Rapp, FLETCHER, Holly Humberstone, and Miley Cyrus, Stacy’s authentic style is always singularly her own. “I love being able to create music that connects with people, helps them tell their story, or just makes them feel less alone. Music is my favorite way to share with the world, and I have plenty of tea to spill!”

