Staci Griesbach Reimagines Dolly Parton's 'Coat of Many Colors' in New Digital 45 Tribute

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dolly Parton's "Coat of Many Colors," vocalist Staci Griesbach honors the global songwriting and performing icon with "My Dolly Parton Songbook", a Digital 45 release reimagining two of Parton's classics, out now!

Originally released as the second single off Parton's album of the same name, "Coat of Many Colors" has become a signature standard recognized around the world for it's story from song to book to film and television.

"Dolly Parton is one of the most revered story tellers in American music history, and I wanted to

celebrate this incredible milestone with a tribute to arguably one of the best story songs written in country music," Griesbach said in a statement. "As Dolly celebrated her 75th birthday earlier this year, I originally hoped to have this out back in January, but with pandemic setbacks, I'm happy to now share it now for the 50th anniversary of the release of 'Coat of Many Colors.' It's incredible the mark this one song has made impacting the conversation around the themes in the song around the entire world."

Arranger and pianist Tamir Hendelman added, "What a joy to celebrate 50 years of Dolly Parton's recording by reweaving the multi-colored coat for Staci Griesbach, and to hear her rediscover all the glints and tints of wonder in this gem of a song."

Parton also released a 45 for "Coat of Many Colors," including "Here I Am" as the companion track. Griesbach's Digital 45 version features "Here You Come Again" as its companion with artwork that plays off the original image of a young Dolly Parton as a child.

"One of my all-time favorite songs performed and recorded by Dolly Parton is 'Here You Come Again' and was surprised years ago when I discovered this was a rare song she picked up." Griesbach continued, "I've always been a fan of the work that came from power songwriting duos Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, along with Carole King and Gerry Goffin, so this was the perfect fit for my Digital 45 release."

"My Dolly Parton Songbook" Digital 45 is produced by Staci Griesbach. Recorded and engineered by Talley Sherwood (Tritone Recording) in Los Angeles, vocals recorded by Harriet Tam. Mixed by Steve Genewick at The Stewart House and mastered by Eric Boulanger at The Bakery in Los Angeles, CA.

Listen to "Coat of Many Colors" here:

Listen to "Here You Come Again" here: