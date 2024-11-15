Staci Griesbach Drops Original Holiday Single 'Be My Santa Tonight'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As millions around the world dream of Santa Claus dropping off their favorite toys this holiday season, vocalist Staci Griesbach drops a fresh, new holiday single featuring original music and lyrics called “Be My Santa Tonight,” blending together Mariah Carey holiday feels with Meghan Trainor-like playful lyrics. A perfect addition for holiday playlists, “Be My Santa Tonight” is a catchy, stuck-in-your-head kind of upbeat Christmas classic.

"Everyone wants Santa Claus to bring them something on their wish list, and I wondered, 'What about Santa himself?'” Griesbach said playfully, referring to the tongue-and-cheek lyrics. “Christmas can be a time to let your cares go, enjoy the spirit of the holidays and perhaps find new love! I’m a hopeless romantic, and I think there’s always an opportunity to find the love of your life at a holiday party, just like in Bridget Jones Diary with Mr. Darcy.”

“Be My Santa Tonight” features original music and lyrics by Staci Griesbach. As a producer, Griesbach cast Los Angeles A-listers to record in the studio, including Tamir Hendelman (piano), Kevin Axt (bass) and Jake Reed (drums). In true “Christmas in July” fashion, the track was recorded in early July at TriTone Studios. Griesbach also wrote and recorded some playful background vocals, inspired by favorite Ella Fitzgerald classics, creating natural, easy to sing along to fills.

Griesbach’s original holiday music has already garnered attention after being featured in Hallmark Media’s A Very Vermont Christmas, one of The Hallmark Channel’s original Christmas films airing on the network’s popular Countdown to Christmas and Christmas in July promotions in 2024. Griesbach hopes that her new holiday single receives another strong reception this season.

“My Christmastime album last year featured a full depth of emotions, from up-beat to more melancholy, and this year, I wanted to focus all of my attention on this one playful tune,” Griesbach added. “While we all like listening to the tried-and-true holiday classics, 'Be My Santa Tonight' is a fresh, memorable original perfect for holiday playlists throughout the Season!”

"Be My Santa Tonight" is produced by Staci Griesbach for Hwy 76 Records™ featuring music, lyrics and vocals by Staci Griesbach. Engineering and Recorded by Talley Sherwood at Tritone Recording (Burbank). Additional Engineering and Recording for vocals by James Keeley. Mixed by Steve Genewick at the Stewart House. Mastered by Eric Boulanger at The Bakery, Los Angeles CA. Album photography by Kim Thiel and design layout by Gabriel Cervantes. Styling, hair, make-up by Staci Griesbach.

ABOUT STACI GRIESBACH

Staci Griesbach is a Los Angeles-based vocalist with a Signature Songbook Series of albums reimagining the Great American Songbook of Country Music in the style of Jazz while developing her own voice as a Singer/Songwriter. Griesbach released her fourth studio album Christmastime in 2023 featuring four original compositions, including lead track “You and Me at Christmastime,” which was featured in The Hallmark Channel’s A Very Vermont Christmas, airing throughout 2024’s Christmas in July and Countdown to Christmas.



Described as having “an instrument pitched between Rosemary Clooney sass and Diana Krall smokiness,” (Milwaukee’s Shepherd-Express), Griesbach has performed her unique Songbook series across the country from Carnegie Hall (NYC) to the Country Music Hall of Fame (Nashville) to Catalina Jazz Club and Feinstein’s at Vitello’s (Los Angeles). Rolling Stone premiered “Walkin’ After Midnight” from her debut album, My Patsy Cline Songbook, calling it “a gorgeous jazz interpretation.” In 2020, Griesbach was selected for the SXSW Music Festival as a Showcasing Artist.



Griesbach delivers “a savvy Los Angeles take on Nashville’s countrypolitan standards,” (Marc Myers, JazzWax), interpreting classic songs by Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain. Griesbach’s My George Jones Songbook earned her 4 stars in Downbeat magazine. Griesbach’s line of “Songbook Singles” also showcases her interpretations of the classic Great American Songbook (Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer) as well as other classic Songbooks of 20th Century American music (Carole King) such as “One Fine Day.” For more, visit www.StaciGriesbach.com.

