Staci Griesbach Drops New Jazz-Bossa Nova Single 'Asilomar'

Vocalist and songwriter Staci Griesbach has released a new Jazz-Bossa Nova-inspired single titled “ASILOMAR”. The original tune, inspired after listening to Nat King Cole and walking among the Cypress trees and rocky shore of Central California’s iconic Asilomar State Beach, is a love song at the heart, and the contemporary bossa nova groove drives that wistful longing for lost love feeling.

Griesbach wrote the song while at the Monterey Jazz Festival in 2022 and was inspired to release the tune along with this year’s festival weekend.

“Each year I go to the Monterey Jazz Festival, I feel so inspired to create. I feel a sort of kinship with Pacific Grove, and find that the waves, the rocky beach and the ocean seem to have a very creative impact on me,” said Griesbach.

Featured on the track are Los Angeles-based Jazz A-Listers Tamir Hendelman (piano), Larry Koonse (guitar), Kevin Axt (bass) and Jake Reed (drums) with Koonse featured on the solo offering a contemplative moment for the listener.

“I wrote this song contemplating a lost love and the curiosity of what might come to me on Asilomar beach. There’s a dreamer in me, a hopeless romantic that’s always waiting for the special “meet-cute” we see in the movies,” Griesbach added. “Hopefully, all of us hopeless romantics or dreamers out there will find that special moment in life and love.

ASILOMAR is written and produced by Staci Griesbach for Hwy 76 Records featuring vocal performance by Staci Griesbach. Engineering and Recorded by Talley Sherwood at Tritone Recording. Vocals Recorded by Catherine Edge along with Chris Gage. Mixed by Steve Genewick at the Stewart House. Mastered by Eric Boulanger at The Bakery, Los Angeles CA. Album photography by Staci Griesbach and design by Gabriel Cervantes.

ABOUT STACI GRIESBACH

Staci Griesbach is a Los Angeles-based vocalist with a Signature Songbook Series of albums reimagining the Great American Songbook of Country Music in the style of Jazz while developing her own voice as a Singer/Songwriter. Griesbach released her fourth studio album “Christmastime” last November featuring four original Holiday songs, including lead track “You and Me at Christmastime,” which was featured in A Very Vermont Christmas on The Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July programming. Griesbach delivers “a savvy Los Angeles take on Nashville’s countrypolitan standards,” (Marc Myers, JazzWax), interpreting classic songs by Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain. Griesbach’s most recent album, My George Jones Songbook, earned her 4 stars in Downbeat magazine. Griesbach’s line of “Songbook Singles” also showcases her interpretations of the classic Great American Songbook (Irving Berlin, Johnny Mercer) as well as other classic Songbooks of 20th Century American music (Carole King).

Described as having “an instrument pitched between Rosemary Clooney sass and Diana Krall smokiness,” (Milwaukee Shepherd-Express), Griesbach has performed her unique Songbook series across the country from Carnegie Hall (NYC) to the Country Music Hall of Fame (Nashville) to Catalina Jazz Club and Feinstein’s at Vitello’s (Los Angeles). Rolling Stone premiered “Walkin’ After Midnight” from her debut album, My Patsy Cline Songbook, calling it “a gorgeous jazz interpretation.” In 2020, Griesbach was selected for the SXSW Music Festival as a Showcasing Artist. For more, visit www.StaciGriesbach.com

