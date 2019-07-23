Squeak E. Clean and Nylon Studios Merge into Squeak E. Clean Studios

Award-winning music and sound powerhouses Squeak E. Clean and Nylon Studios are merging to form Squeak E. Clean Studios. The union brings together a diverse roster of artists offering superior musical talent and exceptional audio production to agencies and brands. The company fuses leadership from both former houses, with Nylon's Hamish Macdonald serving as Managing Director and Nylon's Simon Lister, Squeak E. Clean's Sam Spiegel overseeing the company's creative vision as co-Executive Creative Directors, and Nylon's Founding Partner David Gaddie as a Strategy Partner.

The new company, Squeak E. Clean Studios, is absorbing and operating all the existing studios of the former companies in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Austin, Sydney and Melbourne. Clients can now access a full range of services in every studio, including original composition, sound design and mix, music licensing, artist partnerships, experiential and spatial sound and sonic branding. Clients will also be able to license tracks from a vast, consolidated music catalogue.

New York-based Executive Producer Christina Carlo is transferring to the West Coast to lead the Los Angeles studio alongside Amanda Patterson as Senior Producer. Deb Oh is Executive Producer of the New York studio, with Cindy Chao as Head of Sales. Squeak E. Clean Studios' Sydney studio is led by Executive Creative Producer Karla Henwood, Ceri Davies is Executive Producer of the Melbourne studio and Jocelyn Brown is leading the Chicago studio. Squeak E. Clean Studios is focused on empowering diverse and creative voices in their cross-Pacific pool of talented artists and leaders. The company is deeply committed to strong support of the Free the Bid initiative, with three full-time female staff composers already on the roster.

Macdonald comments, "This merger unites the inventive music work that Squeak E. Clean is famous for, with a focus on artist collaborations and vanguard compositions and the exceptional team of award-winning composers, sound designers, and mixers that Nylon Studios has assembled over its 17-year history. It has never been harder for brands to remain relevant and our goal at Squeak E. Clean Studios is to create music and sound that puts brands into the cultural bloodstream."

Lister notes, "I always admired the 'culture changing' work that Squeak E. Clean Productions crafted, like the Adidas 'Hello Tomorrow' spot with Karen O and Spike Jonze's 'Kenzo World' with Ape Drums (feat. Assassin). These are truly the kind of jobs that are not just famous in advertising, but are part of our popular culture." Adds Spiegel, "It's exciting to be able to combine the revolutionary creativity of Squeak E. Clean with the outstanding post, creative music and exceptional client service that Nylon Studios has always offered at the highest level. We love what we do and this collaboration is going to be an amazing opportunity for all of our artists and clients. As a combined force we will make music and sound that people love."

Squeak E. Clean Studios is a global creative audio network creating culture defining soundtracks through advertising, film, television and immersive experiences with premium sound and music stylings.

With studios in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, Sydney and Melbourne, Squeak E. Clean Studios collaborates with clients and our creative network of the world's best artists to deliver innovative original composition, sound design & mix, music licensing, artist partnerships, music library, experiential & spatial sound and sonic branding.

Sam Spiegel is a Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, music and film director. Spiegel most recently directed the new web series "Wu Tang In Space Eating Impossible Sliders" starring RZA, GZA and Ghostface Killah (watch the series here). He also composed the music for the newest Squarespace advertising campaign directed by Spike Jonze and starring Idris Elba, and his latest single with Brazilian duo Tripkillaz, "Perfect" feat. Bia & MC Pikachu, is featured in the new global ad campaign for Chanel's "Change" fragrance, directed by Jean Paul Goude (Grace Jones) and choreographed by Ryan Heffington (Baby Driver, Sia, "Kenzo World").

Other recent singles have included "20 Below" featuring Anderson .Paak and Doja Catand "To Whom It May Concern" feat. Ceelo Green, Theophilus London & Alex Ebert.

Spiegel has also served as musical director for both Karen O and Kanye West, directed CNN's first-ever live television commercial (which aired at 11:35 p.m. on New Years Eve), a series of short films for National Geographic, the video for N.A.S.A.'s final track "Jihad Love Squad," Instagram's most recent LGBTQ+ Pride campaign and more; and won two Gold Lions at the Cannes Lions Film Festival for his track "Mutant Brain" which was featured as the soundtrack to the Spike Jonze-directed "Kenzo World" short film (hailed as "the greatest fragrance ad of all time" by Fast Company).

