Spotify Releases New Live at Electric Lady EP From MUNA

The live EP series returned earlier this year with EPs from rising talent Remi Wolf and acclaimed singer/songwriter Father John Misty.

Oct. 12, 2022  

Spotify and Electric Lady Studios will release another exciting EP from this year's exclusive slate of Live at Electric Lady recordings. Indie-Alternative band MUNA is the latest featured act in the series, releasing a five-track EP of covers of several hits from their newest self-titled album "MUNA," including "Silk Chiffon," "Anything But Me," and a cover of Taylor Swift's "august".

Made famous by Jimi Hendrix and classic sessions with Stevie Wonder, The Clash, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and many others, the legendary Electric Lady Studios has inspired the world's greatest artists for five decades running.

As part of the Live at Electric Lady series, participating artists were invited to record their own compositions as well as cover songs by artists connected to the history of the legendary studio, resulting in truly unique recordings that showcase each artist's creativity and musical style. The high-quality live audio recordings are distributed exclusively on Spotify.

When providing commentary on the EP, MUNA shared:

"The whole environment at Electric Lady Studios is so supportive and open, it often leads to making new creative choices while you're in the midst of recording. August took on this very breathy, quiet quality that we hadn't anticipated, but we just went with."

MUNA is magic. What other band could have stamped the forsaken year of 2021 with spangles and pom-poms, could have made you sing (and maybe even believe) that "Life's so fun, life's so fun," during what may well have been the most uneasy stretch of your life?

"Silk Chiffon," MUNA's instant-classic cult smash, featuring the band's new label head Phoebe Bridgers, hit the gray skies of the pandemic's year-and-a-half mark like a double rainbow. S

ince MUNA - lead singer/songwriter Katie Gavin, guitarist/producer Naomi McPherson, guitarist Josette Maskin - began making music together in college, at USC, they'd always embraced pain as a bedrock of longing, a part of growing up, and an inherent factor of marginalized experience: the band's members belong to queer and minority communities, and play for these fellow-travelers above all.

But sometimes, for MUNA, after nearly a decade of friendship and a long stretch of pandemicinduced self-reckoning, the most radical note possible is that of bliss.

MUNA, the band's self-titled third album, is a landmark - the forceful, deliberate, dimensional output of a band who has nothing to prove to anyone except themselves. The synth on "What I Want" scintillates like a Robyn dance-floor anthem; "Anything But Me," galloping in 12/8, gives off Shania Twain in eighties neon; "Kind of Girl," with its soaring, plaintive The Chicks chorus, begs to be sung at max volume with your best friends.

It's marked by a newfound creative assurance and technical ability, both in terms of McPherson and Maskin's arrangements and production as well as Gavin's songwriting, which is as propulsive as ever, but here opens up into new moments of perspective and grace.

Here, more than ever, MUNA musters their unique powers to break through the existential muck and transport you, suddenly, into a room where everything is possible - a place where the disco ball's never stopped throwing sparkles on the walls, where you can sweat and cry and lie down on the floor and make out with whoever, where vulnerability in the presence of those who love you can make you feel momentarily bulletproof, and selfconsciousness only sharpens the swell of joy.

Listen to the new live EP here:

