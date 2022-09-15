Spotify Releases New Live at Electric Lady EP From Father John Misty

Spotify and Electric Lady Studios have released the newest EP in this year's exclusive Live at Electric Lady recordings.

The newest six-track EP features acclaimed singer/songwriter and musician Father John Misty covering several hits from his newest album "Chloë and the Next 20th Century," and a new rendition of Stevie Wonder's "I Believe (When I Fall In Love It Will Be Forever)."

Father John Misty's Live at Electric Lady EP comes on the heels of his recent album release and international tour across the United States and Europe.

Made famous by Jimi Hendrix and classic sessions with Stevie Wonder, The Clash, The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, and many others, the legendary Electric Lady Studios has inspired the world's greatest artists for five decades running.

Participating artists were invited to record their own compositions as well as cover songs by artists connected to the history of the legendary studio, resulting in truly unique recordings that showcase each artist's creativity and musical style. The high-quality live audio recordings are distributed exclusively on Spotify.

Spotify's Live at Electric Lady series returned a few weeks ago with an electrifying EP from rising indie sensation Remi Wolf.

Listen to the new EP here: