Spencer Sutherland to Release Sophomore Album 'The Drama,' Shares Lead Single

Rising pop artist Spencer Sutherland has announced his sophomore album, The Drama, set for release on October 4th. A theatrical take on the classic concept album, Spencer’s upcoming LP is a 3-act modern rock opera dripping with arena anthems and Spencer’s signature glam rock vintage flair, as he voyages through the excitement, heartbreak, and resilience that arise from chasing his dreams. If pop music is planet earth, The Drama has us strapped in and blasting off, in search of another sonic galaxy.

The first act "Welcome To The Show!", is the excitement of the beginning of a journey, chasing the dream. The second act "A Tragedy!", is the heartbreak, loss and demotivation from the dream. The third act, "God Save The Dream!", is the reignition of love. It's the snarky attitude of brushing your shoulders off and never stopping. The record is anchored in the idea that no one can ever take the dream from you, but you had to learn that yourself, through The Drama.

Spencer shares about his upcoming album: “The Drama is what I like to call Opera Pop Rock. The rock n roll drive mixed with glamourized over-the-top lyrics makes you feel confident. If you were watching a movie of your life, wouldn’t you want to laugh and cry? What’s life without a little drama?”

Making its debut this fall, The Drama follows Spencer’s viral 2024 hit, “Alive”, and the scintillating deluxe version of his debut album, In His Mania, which features fan-favorite single “Chicken Little” with global superstar Meaghan Trainor.

A live performance powerhouse, Spencer is known for his effortlessly soulful vocals and timeless rock n’ roll musical stylings. Garnering much international excitement, he is gearing up to head out on an early 2025 tour throughout the EU/UK with added shows in Amsterdam and Cologne and upgraded venues throughout Germany and England due to popular demand.

TRACKLIST:

PRE-ORDER HERE

1. Welcome to the Show!

2. Alive

3. Let Me Loose

4. Drama

5. Modern Heartbreak

6. Hater

7. Motherfer

8. A Tragedy!

9. Melanie

10. God Save the Dream

11. Baby

12. Put Your Money on Me

13. Rocket (with Rachel Platten)

14. Place Like This

TOUR DATES:

EU/UK HEADLINE TOUR

Sun, Jan 26th: Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick

Tues, Jan 28th: Rome, IT @ Teatro Studio Borgna

Wed, Jan 29th: Milano, IT @ Arca Milano

Fri, Jan 31st: Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

Sat, Feb 1st: Warszawa, PL @ Klub Hydrozagadka

Tues, Feb 4th: Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

Wed, Feb 5th: Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben

Fri, Feb 7th: Koln, DE @ Helios 37

Sat, Feb 8th: Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Tues, Feb 11th: Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles

Wed, Feb 12th: London, UK @ Colours Hoxton

Thurs, Feb 13th: Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

Photo Credit: Lexie Alley

