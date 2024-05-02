Spencer Sutherland is 'Alive' on Anthemic New Single

He will be supporting Big Time Rush in a sold out EU/UK tour this summer.
Following a sold out North American tour in support of his debut album (In His Mania) as well as an infectious collaboration with Meghan Trainor (“Chicken Little”), the multi-faceted, singer-songwriter Spencer Sutherland returns releasing his first new music of the year with the anthemic fierce new single, “Alive”.
"Alive is my love letter to nostalgic rock n roll,” shares Spencer Sutherland on his first single of the year. “It's got all the big guitars and bluesy melodies that I grew up listening to. I want to hear choruses in pop music that hit my soul and make me feel like I'm flying, and this is my take on that!"
Propelled by his grandiose, theatrical lyrics and a magnetic rock 'n' roll voice that demands attention, Sutherland never ceases to impress. "Alive" elevates Sutherland's artistry by weaving together blazing guitar riffs, soul-deep vocals, and resonant harmonies into a vibrant mosaic that stretches the fabric of pop music. The track arrives alongside a cinematic visual that vividly captures Spencer's impassioned delivery that amplifies its message—a longing for intense connections that transform everyday life into a celebration.
Spencer Sutherland is something you must see. With epic, theatrical, timeless lyrics and a rock ‘n’ roll belting voice that turns heads, Sutherland is making it known he's here to stay. Spencer's singing videos began going viral over the internet in 2022, leading the music industry to take notice. After releasing his highly anticipated debut album In His Mania in March 2023, Spencer embarked on a sold-out North American tour, leaving fans in hysteria with his high-energy performances, soulful voice, and flashy outlandish outfits. Sutherland starred in the Netflix romcom movie Afterlife of the Party and Amazon’s series I Know What You Did Last Summer, proving he is a multi-faceted, generational talent.
Spencer Sutherland isn't your usual "pop" artist. Harmony stacks, key changes, and guitar solos are peppered through his entire catalog. Spencer recently landed a massive collaboration with megastar Meghan Trainor with their new single "Chicken Little." While in the studio perfecting his sophomore album, he dropped the Deluxe version of his debut album. Along with being an ambassador for SAKS Fifth Avenue, Sutherland models for other high-end fashion lines. Spencer is planning to release more music in 2024 followed by a headlining tour later in the year. Onwards and upwards is the only direction for this artist on the rise.
Supporting Big Time Rush
June 7th - Warsaw, PL @ Letnia Scena Progresji
June 9th - Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
June 10th - Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
June 11th - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
June 13th - Milan, IT @ Fabrique
June 14th - Roma, IT @ Auditorium Paco della Musica
June 15th - Madrid, ES @ Palacio Vistalelegre
June 18th - Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
June 19th - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
June 21st - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
June 23rd - Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
June 25th - Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
June 26th - Frankfurt Am Main, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle
June 27th - Wien, AT @ Gasometer
Photo credit: The Orchard
