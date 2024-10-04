Spencer Sutherland Releases 3-Act Modern Rock Opera 'The Drama'

The Drama comes hot on the heels of Spencer’s scintillating deluxe version of his debut album, In His Mania.
Rising glam-pop artist Spencer Sutherland has debuted his magnetic 3-act modern rock opera album, The Drama. Dripping with theatrical arena anthems and Spencer’s signature vintage flair, the album moves quickly and fiercely as he voyages through the excitement, heartbreak, and resilience that arise from chasing his dreams. A story composed of three acts, Spencer Sutherland’s latest album soars in to revive glam in the pop landscape. If pop music is planet earth, The Drama has us strapped in and blasting off, in search of another sonic galaxy.
Spencer shares about the album: “The Drama is what I like to call Opera Pop Rock. The rock n roll drive mixed with glamourized over-the-top lyrics makes you feel confident. If you were watching a movie of your life, wouldn’t you want to laugh and cry? What’s life without a little drama?”
The first act begins with "Welcome To The Show!", highlighting the excitement of the beginning of the journey of chasing a dream. Followed by the head-bopping tracks, “Alive” and “Let Me Loose”, squealing retro guitar accompanies Spencer’s layered harmonies about the possibilities of a hopeful future reality. And “Drama” is a quintessential rock n’ roll track that at once inspires and indulges - a fan favorite, “Drama” has garnered over 1.2M worldwide streams to date.
“Modern Heartbreak” is the ultimate raise-your-glass song. The track swoons and sighs with sentimental narration against a rueful, velvety piano backdrop as he laments the end of a relationship in the modern era. The sing-along anthem, “Hater” and Elvis-Presley-esque track, “Motherf*cker”, sweep the listener into a groovy feel-good rock whirlwind of kitschy lyrics and broad electric guitar strokes.
Reminiscent of classic self-discovery anthems in the vein of Billy Joel’s “Vienna”, the second act begins with "A Tragedy!" - a track brimming with all the heartbreak, loss and demotivation that comes with working towards a dream. The hopelessness and darkness are companioned by a sense of longing in “Melanie”, an achingly bittersweet acoustic ballad that showcases Spencer’s ability to hit slower, wistful moments alongside his roaring anthems.
The third act, kicking off with "God Save The Dream!", is the reignition of love. With its snarky attitude and chip-on-your-shoulder acceptance, tracks like “Baby” and “Put Your Money On Me” lean into Spencer’s sparkling, newfound confidence and swagger. Rachel Platten (“Fight Song”) and her powerhouse vocals are kismet with Spencer’s in “Rocket”, a toe-tapping lovesick pop bop.
The album comes to a powerful, glitzy, stadium-worthy close with “Place Like This”, with Spencer reminding both himself and listener that by going through The Drama, you are able to learn that no one can ever take your dream from you.
The Drama comes hot on the heels of Spencer’s scintillating deluxe version of his debut album, In His Mania, which features fan-favorite single, “Chicken Little”, backed by global superstar Meaghan Trainor. No stranger to epic collaborations, Spencer is also expected to appear in “Black Demarco” off of A$AP Rocky’s late 2024 album release, DON’T BE DUMB.
A live performance powerhouse, Spencer is known for his effortlessly soulful vocals and timeless rock n’ roll musical stylings. Garnering much international excitement, he is gearing up to head out on an early 2025 tour throughout the EU/UK with added shows in Amsterdam and Cologne and upgraded venues throughout Germany and England as many dates are already selling out months in advance.
EU/UK HEADLINE TOUR
Wed, Jan 22nd: Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso [SOLD OUT]
Thurs, Jan 23rd: Koln, DE @ Luxor
Sun, Jan 26th: Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick
Tues, Jan 28th: Rome, IT @ Teatro Studio Borgna
Wed, Jan 29th: Milano, IT @ Arca Milano
Fri, Jan 31st: Vienna, AT @ Chelsea [SOLD OUT]
Sat, Feb 1st: Warszawa, PL @ NIEBO
Tues, Feb 4th: Berlin, DE @ Hole44
Wed, Feb 5th: Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett
Fri, Feb 7th: Koln, DE @ Luxor [SOLD OUT]
Sat, Feb 8th: Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg O2 [SOLD OUT]
Tues, Feb 11th: Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles
Wed, Feb 12th: London, UK @ The Garage
Thurs, Feb 13th: Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR
Sun, Feb 23rd: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Tues, Feb 25th: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
Wed, Feb 26th: El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Fri, Feb 28th: Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Sat, Mar 1st: Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Sun, Mar 2nd: Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston
Wed, Mar 5th: Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
Fri, Mar 7th: Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
Sat, Mar 8th: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Tues, Mar 11th: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
Wed, Mar 12th: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Fri, Mar 14th: Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Sat, Mar 15h: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Mon, Mar 17th: Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Wed, Mar 19th: Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Thurs, Mar 20th: Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry at The Fillmore
Sat, Mar 22nd: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Sun, Mar 23rd: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Wed, Mar 26th: Toronto, CA @ The Opera House
Thurs, Mar 27th: Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
Sat, Mar 29th: Denver, CO @ Summit
Tues, Apr 1st: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Thurs, Apr 3rd: San Francisco, CA @ The FIllmore
Fri, Apr 4th: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Sat, Apr 5th: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Tues, Apr 8th: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room [SOLD OUT]
Photo Credit: Lexi Alley
