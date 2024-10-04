Spencer Sutherland Releases 3-Act Modern Rock Opera 'The Drama'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising glam-pop artist Spencer Sutherland has debuted his magnetic 3-act modern rock opera album, The Drama. Dripping with theatrical arena anthems and Spencer’s signature vintage flair, the album moves quickly and fiercely as he voyages through the excitement, heartbreak, and resilience that arise from chasing his dreams. A story composed of three acts, Spencer Sutherland’s latest album soars in to revive glam in the pop landscape. If pop music is planet earth, The Drama has us strapped in and blasting off, in search of another sonic galaxy.

Spencer shares about the album: “The Drama is what I like to call Opera Pop Rock. The rock n roll drive mixed with glamourized over-the-top lyrics makes you feel confident. If you were watching a movie of your life, wouldn’t you want to laugh and cry? What’s life without a little drama?”

The first act begins with "Welcome To The Show!", highlighting the excitement of the beginning of the journey of chasing a dream. Followed by the head-bopping tracks, “Alive” and “Let Me Loose”, squealing retro guitar accompanies Spencer’s layered harmonies about the possibilities of a hopeful future reality. And “Drama” is a quintessential rock n’ roll track that at once inspires and indulges - a fan favorite, “Drama” has garnered over 1.2M worldwide streams to date.

“Modern Heartbreak” is the ultimate raise-your-glass song. The track swoons and sighs with sentimental narration against a rueful, velvety piano backdrop as he laments the end of a relationship in the modern era. The sing-along anthem, “Hater” and Elvis-Presley-esque track, “Motherf*cker”, sweep the listener into a groovy feel-good rock whirlwind of kitschy lyrics and broad electric guitar strokes.

Reminiscent of classic self-discovery anthems in the vein of Billy Joel’s “Vienna”, the second act begins with "A Tragedy!" - a track brimming with all the heartbreak, loss and demotivation that comes with working towards a dream. The hopelessness and darkness are companioned by a sense of longing in “Melanie”, an achingly bittersweet acoustic ballad that showcases Spencer’s ability to hit slower, wistful moments alongside his roaring anthems.

The third act, kicking off with "God Save The Dream!", is the reignition of love. With its snarky attitude and chip-on-your-shoulder acceptance, tracks like “Baby” and “Put Your Money On Me” lean into Spencer’s sparkling, newfound confidence and swagger. Rachel Platten (“Fight Song”) and her powerhouse vocals are kismet with Spencer’s in “Rocket”, a toe-tapping lovesick pop bop.

The album comes to a powerful, glitzy, stadium-worthy close with “Place Like This”, with Spencer reminding both himself and listener that by going through The Drama, you are able to learn that no one can ever take your dream from you.

The Drama comes hot on the heels of Spencer’s scintillating deluxe version of his debut album, In His Mania, which features fan-favorite single, “Chicken Little”, backed by global superstar Meaghan Trainor. No stranger to epic collaborations, Spencer is also expected to appear in “Black Demarco” off of A$AP Rocky’s late 2024 album release, DON’T BE DUMB.

A live performance powerhouse, Spencer is known for his effortlessly soulful vocals and timeless rock n’ roll musical stylings. Garnering much international excitement, he is gearing up to head out on an early 2025 tour throughout the EU/UK with added shows in Amsterdam and Cologne and upgraded venues throughout Germany and England as many dates are already selling out months in advance.

EU/UK HEADLINE TOUR

Wed, Jan 22nd: Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso [SOLD OUT]

Thurs, Jan 23rd: Koln, DE @ Luxor

Sun, Jan 26th: Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick

Tues, Jan 28th: Rome, IT @ Teatro Studio Borgna

Wed, Jan 29th: Milano, IT @ Arca Milano

Fri, Jan 31st: Vienna, AT @ Chelsea [SOLD OUT]

Sat, Feb 1st: Warszawa, PL @ NIEBO

Tues, Feb 4th: Berlin, DE @ Hole44

Wed, Feb 5th: Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett

Fri, Feb 7th: Koln, DE @ Luxor [SOLD OUT]

Sat, Feb 8th: Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg O2 [SOLD OUT]

Tues, Feb 11th: Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles

Wed, Feb 12th: London, UK @ The Garage

Thurs, Feb 13th: Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR

Sun, Feb 23rd: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tues, Feb 25th: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

Wed, Feb 26th: El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Fri, Feb 28th: Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Sat, Mar 1st: Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sun, Mar 2nd: Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

Wed, Mar 5th: Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Fri, Mar 7th: Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

Sat, Mar 8th: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Tues, Mar 11th: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Wed, Mar 12th: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Fri, Mar 14th: Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Sat, Mar 15h: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Mon, Mar 17th: Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Wed, Mar 19th: Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Thurs, Mar 20th: Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry at The Fillmore

Sat, Mar 22nd: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Sun, Mar 23rd: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Wed, Mar 26th: Toronto, CA @ The Opera House

Thurs, Mar 27th: Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

Sat, Mar 29th: Denver, CO @ Summit

Tues, Apr 1st: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Thurs, Apr 3rd: San Francisco, CA @ The FIllmore

Fri, Apr 4th: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Sat, Apr 5th: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Tues, Apr 8th: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room [SOLD OUT]

Photo Credit: Lexi Alley

Comments