Spencer Sutherland Details 2025 North American Headlining Tour  ​  ​ ﻿

General on-sale begins on Friday, August 16 at 10 AM local time.
Rising pop artist Spencer Sutherland has announced his 2025 North American headlining tour. The announcement follows the news of his sophomore album, The Drama, set for release on October 4th. Full tour dates and ticketing information is listed below.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, August 13. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, August 16 at 10 AM local time at spencersutherland.com/tour.
Citi is the official card of the Spencer Sutherland tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, August 13 at 12 PM ET until Thursday, August 15 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
A theatrical take on the classic concept album, Spencer’s upcoming LP is a 3-act modern rock opera dripping with arena anthems and Spencer’s signature glam rock vintage flair, as he voyages through the excitement, heartbreak, and resilience that arise from chasing his dreams. If pop music is planet earth, The Drama has us strapped in and blasting off, in search of another sonic galaxy.
The first act "Welcome To The Show!", is the excitement of the beginning of a journey, chasing the dream. The second act "A Tragedy!", is the heartbreak, loss and demotivation from the dream. The third act, "God Save The Dream!", is the reignition of love. It's the snarky attitude of brushing your shoulders off and never stopping. The record is anchored in the idea that no one can ever take the dream from you, but you had to learn that yourself, through The Drama.
Spencer shares about his upcoming album: “The Drama is what I like to call Opera Pop Rock. The rock n roll drive mixed with glamourized over-the-top lyrics makes you feel confident. If you were watching a movie of your life, wouldn’t you want to laugh and cry? What’s life without a little drama?”
Making its debut this fall, The Drama follows Spencer’s viral 2024 hit, “Alive”, and the scintillating deluxe version of his debut album, In His Mania, which features fan-favorite single “Chicken Little” with global superstar Meaghan Trainor.
A live performance powerhouse, Spencer is known for his effortlessly soulful vocals and timeless rock n’ roll musical stylings. Garnering much international excitement, he is gearing up to head out on an early 2025 tour throughout the EU/UK with added shows in Amsterdam and Cologne and upgraded venues throughout Germany and England due to popular demand.
1. Welcome to the Show!
2. Alive
3. Let Me Loose
4. Drama
5. Modern Heartbreak
6. Hater
7. Motherfer
8. A Tragedy!
9. Melanie
10. God Save the Dream
11. Baby
12. Put Your Money on Me
13. Rocket (with Rachel Platten)
14. Place Like This
Sun, Jan 26th: Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick
Tues, Jan 28th: Rome, IT @ Teatro Studio Borgna
Wed, Jan 29th: Milano, IT @ Arca Milano
Fri, Jan 31st: Vienna, AT @ Chelsea
Sat, Feb 1st: Warszawa, PL @ Klub Hydrozagadka
Tues, Feb 4th: Berlin, DE @ Privatclub
Wed, Feb 5th: Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben
Fri, Feb 7th: Koln, DE @ Helios 37
Sat, Feb 8th: Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
Tues, Feb 11th: Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles
Wed, Feb 12th: London, UK @ Colours Hoxton
Thurs, Feb 13th: Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR
Sun, Feb 23rd: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
Tues, Feb 25th: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre
Wed, Feb 26th: El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
Fri, Feb 28th: Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
Sat, Mar 1st: Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
Sun, Mar 2nd: Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston
Wed, Mar 5th: Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
Fri, Mar 7th: Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
Sat, Mar 8th: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
Tues, Mar 11th: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
Wed, Mar 12th: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
Fri, Mar 14th: Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Sat, Mar 15h: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
Mon, Mar 17th: Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
Wed, Mar 19th: Washington, DC @ Union Stage
Thurs, Mar 20th: Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry at The Fillmore
Sat, Mar 22nd: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
Sun, Mar 23rd: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
Wed, Mar 26th: Toronto, CA @ The Opera House
Thurs, Mar 27th: Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
Sat, Mar 29th: Denver, CO @ Summit
Tues, Apr 1st: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
Thurs, Apr 3rd: San Francisco, CA @ The FIllmore
Fri, Apr 4th: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
Sat, Apr 5th: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
Tues, Apr 8th: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
Photo Credit: Caden Huston
