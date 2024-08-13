Spencer Sutherland Details 2025 North American Headlining Tour  ​  ​ ﻿

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising pop artist Spencer Sutherland has announced his 2025 North American headlining tour. The announcement follows the news of his sophomore album, The Drama, set for release on October 4th. Full tour dates and ticketing information is listed below.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, August 13. Additional pre-sales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, August 16 at 10 AM local time at spencersutherland.com/tour.

Citi is the official card of the Spencer Sutherland tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, August 13 at 12 PM ET until Thursday, August 15 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

A theatrical take on the classic concept album, Spencer’s upcoming LP is a 3-act modern rock opera dripping with arena anthems and Spencer’s signature glam rock vintage flair, as he voyages through the excitement, heartbreak, and resilience that arise from chasing his dreams. If pop music is planet earth, The Drama has us strapped in and blasting off, in search of another sonic galaxy.

The first act "Welcome To The Show!", is the excitement of the beginning of a journey, chasing the dream. The second act "A Tragedy!", is the heartbreak, loss and demotivation from the dream. The third act, "God Save The Dream!", is the reignition of love. It's the snarky attitude of brushing your shoulders off and never stopping. The record is anchored in the idea that no one can ever take the dream from you, but you had to learn that yourself, through The Drama.

Spencer shares about his upcoming album: “The Drama is what I like to call Opera Pop Rock. The rock n roll drive mixed with glamourized over-the-top lyrics makes you feel confident. If you were watching a movie of your life, wouldn’t you want to laugh and cry? What’s life without a little drama?”

Making its debut this fall, The Drama follows Spencer’s viral 2024 hit, “Alive”, and the scintillating deluxe version of his debut album, In His Mania, which features fan-favorite single “Chicken Little” with global superstar Meaghan Trainor.

A live performance powerhouse, Spencer is known for his effortlessly soulful vocals and timeless rock n’ roll musical stylings. Garnering much international excitement, he is gearing up to head out on an early 2025 tour throughout the EU/UK with added shows in Amsterdam and Cologne and upgraded venues throughout Germany and England due to popular demand.

TRACKLIST:

1. Welcome to the Show!

2. Alive

3. Let Me Loose

4. Drama

5. Modern Heartbreak

6. Hater

7. Motherfer

8. A Tragedy!

9. Melanie

10. God Save the Dream

11. Baby

12. Put Your Money on Me

13. Rocket (with Rachel Platten)

14. Place Like This

TOUR DATES:

EU/UK HEADLINE TOUR

Sun, Jan 26th: Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick

Tues, Jan 28th: Rome, IT @ Teatro Studio Borgna

Wed, Jan 29th: Milano, IT @ Arca Milano

Fri, Jan 31st: Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

Sat, Feb 1st: Warszawa, PL @ Klub Hydrozagadka

Tues, Feb 4th: Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

Wed, Feb 5th: Frankfurt, DE @ Nachtleben

Fri, Feb 7th: Koln, DE @ Helios 37

Sat, Feb 8th: Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Tues, Feb 11th: Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles

Wed, Feb 12th: London, UK @ Colours Hoxton

Thurs, Feb 13th: Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR

Sun, Feb 23rd: Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Tues, Feb 25th: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

Wed, Feb 26th: El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

Fri, Feb 28th: Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

Sat, Mar 1st: Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sun, Mar 2nd: Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

Wed, Mar 5th: Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Fri, Mar 7th: Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

Sat, Mar 8th: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Tues, Mar 11th: Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

Wed, Mar 12th: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

Fri, Mar 14th: Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Sat, Mar 15h: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

Mon, Mar 17th: Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Wed, Mar 19th: Washington, DC @ Union Stage

Thurs, Mar 20th: Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry at The Fillmore

Sat, Mar 22nd: Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

Sun, Mar 23rd: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

Wed, Mar 26th: Toronto, CA @ The Opera House

Thurs, Mar 27th: Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

Sat, Mar 29th: Denver, CO @ Summit

Tues, Apr 1st: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Thurs, Apr 3rd: San Francisco, CA @ The FIllmore

Fri, Apr 4th: Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Sat, Apr 5th: San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

Tues, Apr 8th: Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Photo Credit: Caden Huston

Comments