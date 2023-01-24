Spadei Releases New Single 'Shine a Light'

Spadei, the supergroup consisting of Wally Ingram, Tom Freund, and Stevie Blacke, is back with their newest single "Shine a Light" out now. It is the second release from their upcoming album Left Right Here with Six Degrees Records.

The new single opens on a meditative groove with the mantra "Shine a Light" and steps into a smooth, uplifting composition of strings, percussion, and layered vocals. Spadei's Tom Freund, who is on bass, main vocals, and glockenspiel for the new single comments, " 'Shine a Light' came from the search for light and the giving of light, we all must pursue as humans."

He continues, "We got together in the studio on our various instruments and started with music first, then came the words with my vocals along with the title and the whole song started to become a mantra."

"When we caught wind of the direction that this composition was moving, we thought it would be a perfect fit for the beautiful Kirtan vocals of Amritakripa, who did the "om na va shivaya" (salutations to the spirit) mantra. And that's also why at the end it felt right to add the words ``Bringing it all back home" to our place of refuge, peace of mind, with our family and our spiritual family. A reminder to be the good for people, to take us back to the center where we can recover from anything that has hurt us. It's a song about bringing in the positive light into our daily consciousness. As a bonus, we also had David Immergluck (Counting Crows) on background vocals.``

The new song will be followed by a music video produced by Kenny Greenbaum/Majic Robot Films. Spadei recruited the dynamic producer to unite the very cinematic music of "Shine a Light '' with intriguing visuals! The end resulted in a fantastic voyage of sights and sounds.

The new album, Left Right Here, was conceived after conversations about how to reimagine "spa" or "relaxation" music. Spadei desired to create something that was enjoyable and at the same time elevates your mood with a Rock n Roll and psychedelic approach. As they progressed, the album became a therapeutic exercise for the musicians to help navigate through life's anxieties.

Wally Ingram, being a stage four cancer survivor, had learned the value of meditation and visualization to manage it. He explains, "I feel like this music goes hand in hand with the incredibly powerful and often overlooked practices of mindfulness, breathing and physical movement (yoga/dance). All of these are just as important and along with medical and psychological treatments are mutually beneficial."

Although the members have illustrious musical careers, the Spadei project is truly special for each of them. Wally states, "This recording project was born out of the collaborative improvisational sessions at Stevie Blacke's amazing studio full of stringed and percussion instruments from all over the world.

A musical wonderland for creativity and capturing magic in a bottle! There was no preconception really. We first got together with Tom Freund to basically JAM and see what might come of it!? We are all old friends and between the 3 of us we cover a lot of musical bases and there was no limit to where the music might take us."

Tom Freund adds, "We have been cooking this up for some time, it was a need to hear some music we could all feel was good for our mind and bodies, at a spa, or while doing yoga, meditation or even on a train to St Louis! To chill."

Stevie Blacke concurs, "We started this project out of a desire to create improvisational live music, which is how we recorded the basic tracks for all our songs... live. We would just go in the studio and play, all together...at the SAME TIME!!! Such a novelty in this day and age of home studios. Then we'd do overdubs and make something of it. It was a labor of love over a span of 3-4 years of recording."

Left Right here is a collection of musical soundscapes created for the soul and set to the tempos of your resting heart rate. It is the perfect soundtrack to deal with the stressful and uncertain post-pandemic era.

Left Right Here is due out on February 10th with Six Degrees Records.

Listen to the new single here: