Space Kamp Drops New Video 'Summer Of Love'

The psychedelic, Hip Hop and Reggae genre-bending duo Space Kamp release their new video for "Summer of Love" a song off their recent chart-topping album Electric Lemonade, out now! The new video first debuted with Popwrapped, who caught up with the band and said, "Space Kamp have more than established themselves as a duo with talent that deserves to be seen and heard by the masses." Watch the new video below.

For Space Kamp, "Summer of Love came from a few inspirations. It's an ode to the Grateful Dead and the concert parking lot/Shakedown street culture that we love. Deadheads will hear the references throughout the song, hopefully the boys will hear it too and dig it! We also took a lot of inspiration from touring. We are still playing small venues and bars throughout North America so we are able to meet people and connect on a personal level."

Space Kamp continues, "We have made some lifelong friends over the years through music. We are blessed to have supporters that have become friends and family. Seeing the same familiar faces come to 2 or 3 shows in a row feels good when you're away from home. We wanted to show love and gratitude for everyone that has come to a show with a Space Kamp or Rebel Hippies tattoo, artwork and even home cooked meals! This community means the world to us and Summer of Love felt like our way of sending a thank you letter."

Space Kamp, comprised of Oskee and Adoo, recently released album Electric Lemonade topped the charts at #7 on the Google Music Reggae Album Charts, #15 on iTunes Reggae Album Charts, and #80 on Neilson's Rap Charts! A critic and fan favorite, the new album has received accolades from tastemakers at UndergroundHipHop Blog, TopShelf Music Magazine, Reggaeville, and Tattoo Magazine!

Electric Lemonade is biographical look at the duo's life while taking the listener on a rebel hippy psychedelic journey. Space Kamp comments, "There is an old saying if you get lemons make lemonade. We've been dealt a lot of lemons! No matter what you're faced with you gotta make the best of every situation," they continue, "We take that attitude and put some electric in it. It's like going above and beyond in everything you do."

Space Kamp first came together in 2017 with the goal to create whatever felt right and without limitations. Their music exploded onto the scene with their first single "Stoner Chic" which garnered critical accolades from Hightimes Magazine, endorsements from, Illadelph Glass, Beard Bros Pharms, Weedmaps and SRH Productions; and currently resides on 150 Spotify playlists (and counting.) Soon after, they hit the road with the release of "Terpene Station" their collaboration album with lyricist Spit Divo and producer, Juno awards winner, Rob the Viking (Swollen Members, XL the Band). They once again made magic with Rob the Viking on the new album Electric Lemonade.

For the road warriors Space Kamp touring has been a way of life, so far they have embarked on three U.S. tours, two tours in Canada, gaining a dedicated following along the way. Every Space Kamp show promised high energy, good vibes and personal connections to the audience. Every tour, "Kampers" follow the band from city to city, and the band's brand Rebel Hippies, founded by Adoo with co-owner Stoney J, have become a part of the Space Kamp community, from must have Rebel Hippie concert tees to supporters showing off Rebel Hippie and Space Kamp tattoos and custom artwork.

In the time of COVID-19, Space Kamp is bringing their high energy and good vibes to outdoor venues and socially distant events when possible and livestreaming the new album and fan favorites plus new material. Follow them on socials to keep up with their streaming and touring schedule! And checkout the newest merchandise from the band's brand Rebel Hippies, founded by Adoo with co-owner Stoney J! Stacked with must have Rebel Hippie Space Kamp tees, psychedelic neon yellow limited-edition vinyl and much, much more.

"With "500 Miles," Space Kamp generates a song rife with a chill, sonic mass, and trembling auras, forming a nuanced tune, simultaneously melodic, and swashbuckling." -Tattoo.com

""Girl Like You" is your quintessential love song, that moment of recognizing and appreciating finding the person you're meant to be with." -Topshelf Music

"On "Life's A Beach," Space Kamp amalgamates yummy reggae aromas with the boom and pop of hefty, undulating, captivating hip-hop." - Rhyme Junkies

And most recently Reggaeville premiered "Girl Like You" on their YouTube channel!

Tracklisting

· "New Strains"

· "A.D.I.D.A.S"

· "Lifeʼs a Beach"

· "Girl Like You"

· "Home Grown"

· "Summer of Love"

· "Chicken and Waffles"

· "In My Bag"

· "500 Miles"

· "Electric Lemonade"

