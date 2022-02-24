South Central Lyricist Ncognita Returns with 'Nothing At All'

South Central lyricist NCognita, releases her first single and visual of the year, "Nothing At All". Embodying her confident, cool Los Angeles style, the track is accompanied by a live performance visual directed by Jonathan Benevente. Comprised of harmonizing vocals and a soulful percussion group, the visual concludes with a melodic guitar solo.

In a little over two minutes, NCognita bodies the track with her give-zero-f*cks attitude towards love and the naysayers. While leading a double life as both a full-time college student at Loyola University New Orleans and a burgeoning Hip Hop artist, NCognita effortlessly balances both of her worlds and is making a tremendous mark in music. Her Urban Electronic Music Production major works in tandem with nurturing her artistry.

The emerging lyrical genius is multitasking her book and music smarts. In 2021, she invited us into her world with the first installment of her vlog series, Nita Unfiltered: Dedication. She also dropped a 4-part free-style vignette series called "Short N Sweet Series", where she gave us a glimpse of South Central through her lens. Stay tuned for much more to come from this outspoken lyricist.

NCognita is a 21-year-old rapper, poet and recording artist from Los Angeles County. Growing up in the South Central, the Southern California native was encouraged at an early age to turn to writing as a therapeutic form of self-expression, with poetry quickly becoming her first love. With her passion for the written word cemented by the time she entered high school, NCognita's vibrant musical upbringing helped her come into her own as an emerging rapper and creative force.

During her senior year at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts, NCognita began embracing music in a more serious capacity and decided to continue her education at Loyola University. Currently a sophomore at the esteemed New Orleans institution, NCognita is grinding in every sense of the word, balancing her schoolwork as an Urban Electronic Music Production major while nurturing her own artistry, with each area of focus helping inform the other.

In 2020, NCognita independently released the high-energy singles "Hallucinogen (Trippin)" and "Clap Clap," offering an introduction to her profound lyrical dexterity, ability to effortlessly switch flows and penchant for delivering unfiltered personality with every bar. In addition to garnering recognition for her razor-sharp pen game, NCognita is also winning over new fans with every freestyle she drops, showcasing how her strengths translate exceptionally well from the page to the mic.

With an empowered mission to create from a place of honesty and genuine intention, NCognita recently became a welcome addition to Raedio, Issa Rae's music imprint and creative house in partnership with Atlantic Records. While polishing her forthcoming debut EP, NCognita is gearing up to keep her budding fanbase engaged with an array of one-off freestyles this summer, all while placing trust in her journey and creating on her own terms.

Watch the new music video here: