Soundrop Partners with TIDAL to Expand Distribution

Soundrop is now distributing to TIDAL, allowing them to participate in TIDAL's fan-centered royalty model. In addition to getting Soundrop artists' music to TIDAL, Soundrop is working closely with the artist-centered streaming service to develop new opportunities for artists.

"TIDAL has been one of our most requested distribution partners. On top of that, TIDAL has made some industry-leading commitments to its artist-founded roots. One big one: It's launched a fan-centric payment model that will serve Soundrop artists well," explains Gabe Herring, Soundrop's Director of Business Development. "We are excited to work with a streaming service that is both popular with our creator community and that shares our passion for supporting artists."

Rather than aggregating payouts, TIDAL will directly connect usage and royalties from individual listens by HiFi Plus users. TIDAL's Fan-Centered Royalties contrast sharply with the pro-rata system that pays artists according to their relative popularity. A fan-centered approach stands to benefit niche artists with dedicated followings, the kind of creator Soundrop was made for. "We work with a lot of constant creators, especially those who've gathered a community on a specific platform but who need music distribution to supplement what they're already up to," explains Herring. "We make sure our artists are getting their content to as many possible fans as possible, wherever they listen."

Soundrop artists are psyched to get their tracks to TIDAL, including those from the video game music world, one of the many creator communities Soundrop serves. "A lot of people have been asking for it, and now it's finally happening!" enthused Qumu, a video game-inspired music creator whose YouTube channel boasts more than 230K subscribers. "Gotta love Soundrop for making it happen, and for all the amazing stuff they do for the video game music community in general."

Record label and influencer Trap Music Now, who runs a YouTube channel with more than 3.7 million subscribers, says: "TIDAL gives our artists and producers a high fidelity platform to garner a larger audience and more exposure. With Soundrop and TIDAL, Trap Music Now is able to offer artists an unparalleled edge in marketing their content to new fans in new ways."

Soundrop is the song distribution and monetization service built expressly for creators. For a one-time fee-only 99¢ per track-Soundrop gets songs to the world's top streaming music platforms, provides free cover-song licensing, and automatically splits royalty payments between collaborators. Creators from across YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, and many other platforms trust Soundrop to meet their music distribution needs with a few clicks and without any hidden or recurring fees.

TIDAL is an artist-led global music and entertainment streaming platform that aims to create a sustainable, artist-first and fan-centric business model for the music industry. With innovative experimental features like direct-to-artist payments and fan-centered royalties, TIDAL is empowering artists to redefine their place in the music industry.

Available in 61 countries, the streaming service has more than 80 million songs and 350,000 high-quality videos in its catalog, along with original video series, podcasts, thousands of expertly curated playlists, and artist discovery via TIDAL Rising. TIDAL is available in Free, HiFi, and HiFi Plus tiers, with the HiFi Plus membership offering access to immersive audio features like Master Quality Authenticated (MQA) recordings, Dolby Atmos Music, and Sony's 360 Reality Audio recordings. TIDAL is part of Block, Inc., a global technology firm creating better tools to expand access to the economy.