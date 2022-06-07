SoundCloud Profiles Underground Rap Scene Plugg Featuring Mexikodro, Nebu Kiniza, Bktherula & More

SoundCloud debuted "SCENES: Plugg," the latest episode from its award-winning original music discovery docu-series "SCENES" that tells the stories behind the hottest rising music communities bubbling up on SoundCloud.

The episode dives into how the underground hip-hop movement "plugg" first broke out on SoundCloud and in close-knit communities around Atlanta, and is exploding around the globe today. Interviews include pioneering producer Mexikodro, hitmakers Nebu Kiniza and Yung Bans, and influential up-and-comers BabySantana, Bear1Boss, Bktherula, Muddymya, Sojabrat, and more.

Introduced to the world by Atlanta producer Mexikodro and the BeatPluggz collective, the plugg movement ignited on SoundCloud when artists and producers instantly connected with a community drawn to its signature sounds - "simple chords, hard-hitting 808s, and repetitive, thoughtful, addictive melodies," as described by CashCache!.

After catching fire with viral tracks from the likes of Playboi Carti, Rich the Kid, Nebu Kiniza, and Drake, plugg is thriving on the platform today and introducing a new wave of breakout plugg-inspired artists around the world who are evolving the scene, creating new micro-genres and sounds.

"Atlanta hip-hop made a foundation with OG stars from Outkast to Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Uno, but there's a new wave of stars out here today," says Bear1Boss. "The new plugg sound is like rock, pop, punk stars...this generation puts an emphasis on rage and futuristic swag. In the beginning everybody had a live mixtape in Atlanta, now everyone is on SoundCloud."

In celebration of the launch, SoundCloud and Pandora have debuted "Plugg by SoundCloud" - a new station surfacing the hottest artists in and around the plugg scene who are emerging on SoundCloud. Listen to "Plugg by SoundCloud" on Pandora here. For the latest updates on "SCENES: Plugg" and more to come from "SCENES," stay tuned to SoundCloud's Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

"SCENES" is SoundCloud's popular music discovery initiative surfacing fast-growing artist and fan communities on the platform and beyond, representing what's next in the future of music. Debuting in 2021, the series has featured a deep dive into three distinct culture-shifting music movements - East African Underground, PC Music, and Digicore - which garnered over 1.7 million views on YouTube, won an AVA Digital Award, and earned nominations from the Shorty and Webby Awards.

Watch the new episode here: