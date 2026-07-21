Payday Music Publishing Honors Wheezy, Taurus & AyeTM for Future's #1 Album

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Payday Music Publishing has honored producers Wheezy, Taurus, and AyeTM for their contributions to Future's album THE REAL ME, which reached number one on the charts.

Payday Music Publishing, an independent publisher of Hip-Hop, Pop, Electronic Dance Music, Jazz and Reggae, is recognizing roster songwriters Wheezy, Taurus, and AyeTM for their work on Future's THE REAL ME. The album debuted in its first week at #1 on the Billboard 200 and #1 on the Spotify Top Albums Global Debut charts.

Lending their talents across 10 of the 22 songs on Future's THE REAL ME are: AyeTM who produced 'California Girls' (#1 New Music Friday Global, #1 Spotify Top Songs Debut Global); Wheezy who produced 'Fukk A Interview,' 'No Misery,' 'Konnichiwa,' 'Snow in Skyami,' 'Radio,' 'Off the Hinge,' 'Big Moment,' 'Kick,' and 'Hollywood'; and Taurus who produced 'Radio,' and 'Snow in Skyami.'

The participation on Future's #1 album including key singles follows a larger trend of Payday's writers excelling in the hip-hop, r&b, and afrobeats spaces. Over the last twelve months, Payday writers have also collaborated on chart-topping releases with Drake, Don Toliver, Lucki, Lil Baby, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Glorilla, Chris Brown, Tems, Ayra Starr, and Tyla, among many others.

About Payday Music Publishing

Payday Publishing represents over 80,000 copyrights, including shares in numerous #1 Billboard singles. It publishes and co-publishes songs by Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Katy Perry, Kanye West, Chris Brown, Drake, Martin Garrix, Kygo, Steve Aoki, Playboi Carti and many others. In the 2026 GRAMMY Award season, thirteen of its songwriters were also nominated across seven categories - including Album of the Year, R&B Album of the Year, and Rap Album of the Year. The company is celebrating multiple entries into the one billion stream club in the last few months including The Color Violet (Tory Lanez), Wait for U (Drake, Future, TEMS) and Runaway (AURORA). Alongside numerous #1s in the Urban, Rhythmic & Dance Radio charts, songwriters represented by the company have contributed to several recent US #1 Albums including those by Future, Playboi Carti, Lil Baby and more.

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