Sorry Mom Releases 'Teeth' Single

Punk trio Sorry Mom have shared another new single from their forthcoming album babyface. Today fans can stream "Teeth", an emotional track about complicated parent-child relationships.

"'Teeth' is a track that builds, featuring a mournful opening half contrasted by an enraged closing half. This song captures the feeling of watching an immature parent grow old but never grow up. It's about begging someone you have loved and lost to admit that, at the very least, they loved you the most."

babyface, the debut full-length from Sorry Mom, is set to be released on May 12th. The album features recent singles "Shaving My Legs" and "Hiccup". Pre-save / pre-order the album now at wearesorrymom.bandcamp.com.

About Sorry Mom

Sorry Mom is a femme punk band from New York City. Their music chronicles queer experiences and suburban despair through a nostalgic punk sound.

What began as a group of college friends playing music together quickly evolved into something bigger upon the release of Sorry Mom's debut EP Juno Goes to the Big House in April 2021.

Sorry Mom's first full-length album, babyface, will be out May 12th. The release will be followed by a tour of the northeast, concluding with a show at Boston Calling Music Festival.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

5/18 - Washington, DC @ DC9

5/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

5/20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

5/21 - Portsmouth, NH @ Press Room

5/23 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

5/24 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

5/28 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling