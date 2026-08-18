SORISA Drops New EP I DO GOT IT, to Perform at First Class Fest

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Fast-rising 17-year-old electropop artist Sorisa has returned with his new 5-track EP, I do Got it, available via Atlantic Records. The project is highlighted by its new standout song, 'Can I Do Anything That I Want,' a hard-hitting electronic pop anthem exploring post-high school dreams. The song is accompanied by an official music video that premiered on YouTube.

The EP also features lead single, 'Melody I Can Finish,' which has already amassed over 220K streams in just two months. Entirely self-produced, with co-production from saxophonist ridgeclub on '8241,' I do Got it arrives on the heels of Sorisa's sold-out performance at the FIFA Toronto Fan Fest in late June, building momentum ahead of his upcoming set at First Class Fest in Toronto on August 28-29.

I do Got it is Sorisa's sophomore project, following his March debut EP, I Love Colours. Blending electronic, alternative, and pop sounds with expressive vocals and innovative production, that debut effort featured key tracks including '11 Days Ago,' 'Get Used To Me,' and 'Can We Talk,' each featuring creative visuals on Sorisa's official YouTube channel.

Building on a standout year, Sorisa was named one of Billboard's '10 Rising Canadian Acts to Watch in 2026.' On August 28, he is scheduled to take the stage at First Class Fest, performing alongside acts including OsamaSon, Nettspend, and Che. These upcoming live dates follow his successful series of sold-out headlining 'I Love Colours Experience' shows at celebrated venues such as The Echo in Los Angeles, CA, Mercury Lounge in New York, and Axis Club in Toronto.

Sorisa has quickly left his mark on Toronto's fervent underground with a series of incisively infectious releases. He first made waves by uploading music to SoundCloud as 'brokeboyhappy.' He soon adopted the name Sorisa – taken from the Spanish 'sonrisa' for 'smile' – and lit up the internet with such tracks as 'La,' 'Go,' and breakout anthem 'U Look So Good in Fall,' earning him over 1.5M cumulative worldwide streams thus far. Media attention shortly followed, including outlets such as Billboard and Canada's CBC, and more. Now, with I do Got it – and more vibrant new music to come – Sorisa looks to enthrall fans everywhere with his charismatic personality and uncontainable artistic spirit.

Tracklist

1. Can I Do Anything That I Want

2. False Start

3. 8241

4. Melody I Can Finish

5. Sunrise

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