Sophia Bavishi Unveils Haunting Single 'In The Woods'

Phoenix-based singer, songwriter, producer, and live digital performer Sophia Bavishi invites listeners into a world of secrets, whispers, and dark ambient soundscapes with her latest single, "In the Woods," available on all streaming platforms now.

For fans of Neoni, Aurora, Kenya Grace, and Portishead, "In the Woods" combines hypnotic beats, shimmering synths, and moody textures to create an immersive sonic experience. The track explores themes of mystery, self-discovery, and solitude.

This ethereal journey began as a simple late-night beat that evolved into a deeply layered soundscape through a year of live performances and studio experimentation. Sophia's haunting lyrics, paired with her meticulous production, transport listeners to an otherworldly forest of whispers, secrets, and hidden truths.

"This song is a reflection of my shift toward immersive electronic soundscapes," Sophia shares. "It's been an incredible journey evolving 'In the Woods' from a simple beat into a piece that captivates listeners, taking them on an unforgettable adventure."

About Sophia Bavishi

Sophia Bavishi is a Phoenix, AZ-based vocalist, producer, and live digital performer with a passion for crafting emotive, genre-defying soundscapes. Her music blends elements of ambient, techno, and experimental electronica, weaving lush vocals and hypnotic beats into every track. A frequent performer at Phoenix music venues, Sophia has opened for national acts like Dirty Loops, The Astronomers, and AltBloom/DoubleCamp, captivating audiences with her innovative use of Ableton Live and live-looping techniques.

With a goal of expanding her fanbase and building her brand, Sophia looks forward to connecting with listeners and performing live in support of "In the Woods." Her vision also includes gaining recognition from Ableton, reflecting her dedication to creating boundary-pushing music.

"In the Woods" stands as a testament to her growth as an artist and her commitment to transforming electronic music into a deeply emotional experience.

