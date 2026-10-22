Sonic Temple Festival to Announce Nearly 150-Artist Rock Lineup

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Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival is back to lay its stake as The Pinnacle of Rock Festivals in America with its biggest event yet, May 13-16, 2027 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. 2026 brought a record-breaking 184,000 music fans and festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is ramping up the bands and experiences for next year.

The Sonic Temple 2027 lineup will have nearly 150 artists on 5 stages, led by:

Thursday, May 13: Blink-182, The Offspring, Turnstile

Friday, May 14: Iron Maiden, A Perfect Circle, Alice in Chains

Saturday, May 15: Falling in Reverse, A Day To Remember, Beartooth

Sunday, May 16: Korn, $UICIDEBOY$, Faith No More

Some of the special appearances and reunions at Sonic Temple 2027 include:

● Iron Maiden: Run For Your Lives 50th Anniversary Tour

● Faith No More: Rare U.S. reunion show

● Beartooth: Hometown show

● Circa Survive: Exclusive Ohio reunion show

● Ministry: Farewell tour and final Columbus show

● Meshuggah: 40th Anniversary

● Ghostemane's return to the stage

● Skid Row: 40th Anniversary

● Castle Rat: 1 of 2 U.S. Performances in 2027

● Her Last Sight: U.S. Debut

● Bear McCreary: An appearance from the legendary composer

● Reunion shows from Forever the Sickest Kids, Palisades, Cute Is What We Aim For, The Color Morale and rare sets from Relient k, OTEP and Impending Doom

'Sonic Temple has become one of those special weekends where the whole rock community comes together,' says Chamie McCurry, General Manager of DWP. 'We build each lineup to celebrate the artists who shaped this music, the bands driving it forward, and the next generation that will define it. There's incredible energy in rock right now, and Sonic Temple reflects that. Columbus has embraced this festival in a way that means a lot to us, and we're ready to give fans another unforgettable four days.'

In addition to music, art takes over the grounds at Sonic Temple every year. Towering art pillars showcase renowned visual artists, muralists onsite live paint Art Walls, and the Art Mart gives fans a curated marketplace to bring something one-of-a-kind home. Details about 2027 art programming will be announced soon.

All pass types—including Single Day and 4-day GA, GA Plus, VIP and Premium Experiences—are now available here for as low as $1 down on layaway, with over six months to pay in full. Premium experiences include Rock Royalty, a step above VIP, that takes fans inside the world of the Sonic Temple music artists with exclusive photo ops, curated memorabilia displays, and a luxury lounge environment. The Columbus Owners Club delivers the ultimate festival experience with access to the mainstage field and stadium seats, plus entry to the VIP Lounge, Rock Royalty Lounge, and the private COC Lounge—featuring air-conditioned indoor spaces, an elevated viewing deck, complimentary food and drinks, and premium restrooms.

Fans can also live the suite life in one of Historic Crew Stadium's private suites—perfect for a party with your crew and an unforgettable view of the action. To reserve, fans can email Premium@ColumbusCrew.com.

A Sonic Temple student offer will be available in 2026, allowing those with a valid .edu address access to a $125 (all-in, fees included) Single-Day GA Stadium Pass via FEVO. For more details, visit gofevo.com/event/SonicTemple-StudentOffer.

DWP has again partnered with GOVX to offer specially priced Sonic Temple passes--including 4-day GA Stadium and Single Day GA Stadium--to military, nurses, firefighters, and police personnel who can verify their eligibility through GOVX.

Fans can book official Sonic Temple festival hotel and admission packages, which allow festival re-entry each day, via Jampack. In addition, Camping and Parking options are also available for purchase.

Danny Wimmer Presents contributes a portion of every pass sale to the DWP Foundation, supporting local nonprofits and charitable initiatives in the communities that host DWP festivals.

In 2025, DWP reinforced its long-term commitment to Columbus by announcing a five-year extension of its partnership with Historic Crew Stadium, securing Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival in Columbus through at least 2030. The agreement underscores DWP's continued investment in the region and the festival's growing role as a major economic and cultural driver, contributing tens of millions of dollars in economic activity while supporting local businesses, jobs and tourism. The festival draws rock and metal fans from across the country and the world, delivering a significant boost to the regional economy, benefiting hotels, restaurants, retailers, transportation providers and local businesses. Beyond its economic impact, the festival showcases Columbus on a national stage, strengthening the city's reputation as a premier destination for live music and entertainment.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.

For more information on Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, visit sonictemplefestival.com.

Full Lineup

Iron Maiden, Blink-182, Korn, Falling in Reverse, $UICIDEBOY$, Faith No More, A Perfect Circle, Alice in Chains, Turnstile, The Offspring, A Day To Remember, The Prodigy, Knocked Loose, The All-American Rejects, Beartooth, Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Till Lindemann: The Voice of Rammstein, Jimmy Eat World, Dayseeker, Primus, Seether, Mastodon, Sleeping With Sirens, Circa Survive, The Pretty Reckless, Poppy, Hot Mulligan, Ministry, Meshuggah, Bullet For My Valentine, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, Hollywood Undead, President, Ghostemane, The Warning, Insane Clown Posse, Clutch, Underoath, LOATHE, Sleep Theory, Sullivan King, Chad Gray: Voice of Mudvayne & HELLYEAH, Skid Row, Testament, Badflower, HANABIE., Waka Flocka Flame, Superheaven, Bowling For Soup, Imminence, 3OH!3, DRAIN, Gym Class Heroes, Switchfoot, We The Kings, Relient k, Fleshwater, Saosin, Violent Vira, Kim Dracula, GWAR, Forever The Sickest Kids, PeelingFlesh, Castle Rat, Steel Panther, Of Mice & Men, Crown The Empire, Boundaries, Carpenter Brut, Crowbar, Helmet, Blood Incantation, Palisades, Jutes, Fit For An Autopsy, After The Burial, Diggy Graves, Soulfly, The Paradox, Hot Milk, Fear Factory, Dirty Honey, The Black Dahlia Murder, Invent Animate, Ugly Kid Joe, SLOMOSA, Spite, Emmure, Rain City Drive, Demon Hunter, Cute Is What We Aim For, Shadows Fall, Sponge, Monolord, Her Last Sight, 10 Years, Lacuna Coil, 156/Silence, Escape The Fate, I See Stars, Snot, Spineshank, Vana, Shadow of Intent, Showing Teeth, The Color Morale, Madball, House of Protection, Nevertel, South Arcade, Point North, Nailbomb, Bear McCreary, Midnight, The Ataris, Wheatus, Green Lung, sace6, The Barbarians of California, OTEP, Nita Strauss, Kami Kehoe, Big Ass Truck I.E., Red, Thousand Below, CKY, Butcher Babies, If Not For Me, Unearth, Dry Kill Logic, Pain of Truth, Ho99o9, Dark Divine, Arankai, Allt, Sylosis, Impending Doom, Wolves At The Gate, Infected Rain, Secrets, Eyes Set To Kill, King 810, XCOMM, Sunborn, Silent Theory, Empty Shell Casing

Photo Credit: Sam Shapiro, Nathan Zucker





Sonic Temple 2026 crowd, by Sam Shapiro





Photo Credit: Sam Shapiro, Nathan Zucker

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