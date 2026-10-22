SONIC TEMPLE ART + MUSIC FESTIVAL 2027 to Feature Iron Maiden, BLINK-182, KORN

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Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival is set to return May 13-16, 2027 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, with a lineup topped by Iron Maiden, Blink-182 and Korn. The 2026 edition drew a record-breaking 184,000 music fans, and festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents is expanding the bands and experiences for next year.

The 2027 lineup will feature nearly 150 artists across 5 stages, led by:

Thursday, May 13: Blink-182, The Offspring, Turnstile

Friday, May 14: Iron Maiden, A Perfect Circle, Alice in Chains

Saturday, May 15: Falling in Reverse, A Day To Remember, Beartooth

Sunday, May 16: Korn, $UICIDEBOY$, Faith No More

Full Lineup

Iron Maiden, Blink-182, Korn, Falling in Reverse, $UICIDEBOY$, Faith No More, A Perfect Circle, Alice in Chains, Turnstile, The Offspring, A Day To Remember, The Prodigy, Knocked Loose, The All-American Rejects, Beartooth, Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Till Lindemann: The Voice of Rammstein, Jimmy Eat World, Dayseeker, Primus, Seether, Mastodon, Sleeping With Sirens, Circa Survive, The Pretty Reckless, Poppy, Hot Mulligan, Ministry, Meshuggah, Bullet For My Valentine, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, Hollywood Undead, President, Ghostemane, The Warning, Insane Clown Posse, Clutch, Underoath, LOATHE, Sleep Theory, Sullivan King, Chad Gray: Voice of Mudvayne & HELLYEAH, Skid Row, Testament, Badflower, HANABIE., Waka Flocka Flame, Superheaven, Bowling For Soup, Imminence, 3OH!3, DRAIN, Gym Class Heroes, Switchfoot, We The Kings, Relient k, Fleshwater, Saosin, Violent Vira, Kim Dracula, GWAR, Forever The Sickest Kids, PeelingFlesh, Castle Rat, Steel Panther, Of Mice & Men, Crown The Empire, Boundaries, Carpenter Brut, Crowbar, Helmet, Blood Incantation, Palisades, Jutes, Fit For An Autopsy, After The Burial, Diggy Graves, Soulfly, The Paradox, Hot Milk, Fear Factory, Dirty Honey, The Black Dahlia Murder, Invent Animate, Ugly Kid Joe, SLOMOSA, Spite, Emmure, Rain City Drive, Demon Hunter, Cute Is What We Aim For, Shadows Fall, Sponge, Monolord, Her Last Sight, 10 Years, Lacuna Coil, 156/Silence, Escape The Fate, I See Stars, Snot, Spineshank, Vana, Shadow of Intent, Showing Teeth, The Color Morale, Madball, House of Protection, Nevertel, South Arcade, Point North, Nailbomb, Bear McCreary, Midnight, The Ataris, Wheatus, Green Lung, sace6, The Barbarians of California, OTEP, Nita Strauss, Kami Kehoe, Big Ass Truck I.E., Red, Thousand Below, CKY, Butcher Babies, If Not For Me, Unearth, Dry Kill Logic, Pain of Truth, Ho99o9, Dark Divine, Arankai, Allt, Sylosis, Impending Doom, Wolves At The Gate, Infected Rain, Secrets, Eyes Set To Kill, King 810, XCOMM, Sunborn, Silent Theory, Empty Shell Casing

Special Appearances and Reunions

Iron Maiden: Run For Your Lives 50th Anniversary Tour

Faith No More: Rare U.S. reunion show

Beartooth: Hometown show

Circa Survive: Exclusive Ohio reunion show

Ministry: Farewell tour and final Columbus show

Meshuggah: 40th Anniversary

Ghostemane's return to the stage

Skid Row: 40th Anniversary

Castle Rat: 1 of 2 U.S. Performances in 2027

Her Last Sight: U.S. Debut

Bear McCreary: An appearance from the legendary composer

Reunion shows from Forever the Sickest Kids, Palisades, Cute Is What We Aim For, The Color Morale and rare sets from Relient k, OTEP and Impending Doom

'Sonic Temple has become one of those special weekends where the whole rock community comes together,' says Chamie McCurry, General Manager of DWP. 'We build each lineup to celebrate the artists who shaped this music, the bands driving it forward, and the next generation that will define it. There's incredible energy in rock right now, and Sonic Temple reflects that. Columbus has embraced this festival in a way that means a lot to us, and we're ready to give fans another unforgettable four days.'

In addition to music, art takes over the grounds at Sonic Temple every year. Towering art pillars showcase renowned visual artists, muralists onsite live paint Art Walls, and the Art Mart gives fans a curated marketplace to bring something one-of-a-kind home. Details about 2027 art programming will be announced soon.

All pass types—including Single Day and 4-day GA, GA Plus, VIP and Premium Experiences—are now available at SonicTempleFestival.com for as low as $1 down on layaway, with over six months to pay in full. Premium experiences include Rock Royalty, a step above VIP, that takes fans inside the world of the Sonic Temple music artists with exclusive photo ops, curated memorabilia displays, and a luxury lounge environment. The Columbus Owners Club delivers the ultimate festival experience with access to the mainstage field and stadium seats, plus entry to the VIP Lounge, Rock Royalty Lounge, and the private COC Lounge—featuring air-conditioned indoor spaces, an elevated viewing deck, complimentary food and drinks, and premium restrooms.

Fans can also live the suite life in one of Historic Crew Stadium's private suites—perfect for a party with your crew and an unforgettable view of the action. To reserve, fans can email Premium@ColumbusCrew.com.

A Sonic Temple student offer will be available in 2026, allowing those with a valid .edu address access to a $125 (all-in, fees included) Single-Day GA Stadium Pass via FEVO. For more details, visit gofevo.com/event/SonicTemple-StudentOffer.

DWP has again partnered with GOVX to offer specially priced Sonic Temple passes—including 4-day GA Stadium and Single Day GA Stadium—to military, nurses, firefighters, and police personnel who can verify their eligibility through GOVX.

Fans can book official Sonic Temple festival hotel and admission packages, which allow festival re-entry each day, via Jampack. In addition, Camping and Parking options are also available for purchase.

Danny Wimmer Presents contributes a portion of every pass sale to the DWP Foundation, supporting local nonprofits and charitable initiatives in the communities that host DWP festivals.

In 2025, DWP reinforced its long-term commitment to Columbus by announcing a five-year extension of its partnership with Historic Crew Stadium, securing Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival in Columbus through at least 2030. The agreement underscores DWP's continued investment in the region and the festival's growing role as a major economic and cultural driver, contributing tens of millions of dollars in economic activity while supporting local businesses, jobs and tourism. The festival draws rock and metal fans from across the country and the world, delivering a significant boost to the regional economy, benefiting hotels, restaurants, retailers, transportation providers and local businesses. Beyond its economic impact, the festival showcases Columbus on a national stage, strengthening the city's reputation as a premier destination for live music and entertainment.

Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, one of the largest independent producers of destination music festivals in America.

About Danny Wimmer Presents

Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) is the largest independent producer of destination music festivals in the United States and a fully integrated live entertainment company spanning festivals, concerts, talent buying, venue development, and entertainment consulting. Since its founding in 2011 by music industry veteran Danny Wimmer, DWP has become known for producing some of North America's premier music festivals, including Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, GoldenSky, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville. In addition to offering lineups stacked with A-list talent, these events draw on unique elements of local cuisine, culture and venue spaces to create distinct fan experiences. Beyond festivals, DWP operates DWP Concerts, a dedicated division focused on concert promotion, venue programming, strategic entertainment development, and venue consulting, alongside its nationwide Talent Services division.

About Historic Crew Stadium

Historic Crew Stadium is the first ever professional soccer-specific stadium in the United States. In addition to hosting concerts, sporting events and programming throughout the year, the venue also serves as the home of Columbus Crew 2 of MLS NEXT Pro. As announced in October 2025, Historic Crew Stadium will also welcome the United Football League's Columbus Aviators for their inaugural season in the spring of 2026. Previously serving as the home of the Columbus Crew from 1999-2021, Historic Crew Stadium opened its doors on May 15, 1999 to a sellout crowd for a match against the New England Revolution. It has hosted numerous national and international events: eight U.S. Soccer FIFA World Cup Qualifiers – specifically four consecutive 'Dos a Cero' victories for the U.S. over Mexico (2001, 2005, 2009, 2013) – FIFA Women's World Cup matches, three MLS Cups (2001, 2015, 2020), two MLS All-Star Games and a number of concerts. It was named the world's most influential stadium of the decade by Stadia Magazine in 2010. In 2008, the venue added a permanent stage in the North End, allowing for up to 35,000 fans to take in concerts and other marquee events.



Sonic Temple 2026 crowd, by Sam Shapiro





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