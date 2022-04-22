Solomun Remixes Boys Noize & Abra's 'Affection'

Today, two thrilling BOYS NOIZE and ABRA "Affection" remixes by the Bosnian-German deep house artist SOLOMUN have been released HERE via Boysnoize Records. Originally, "Affection" came out last year as part of German-Iraqi artist BOYS NOIZE (Alex Ridha)'s fifth studio album +/- (POLARITY).

Solomun about his two "Affection" remixes: "I love the whole album and especially "Affection". ABRA's vocals are so unique, I had a lot of fun working on this remix."

Earlier this month, BOYS NOIZE announced the North American leg of his +/- (POLARITY) TOUR 2022. Starting in San Francisco on June 10th, the tour goes through Vancouver, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, Denver, Philadelphia and ends in Chicago. Leading up to the tour, there'll be more new music revealed.

​​The collective volume and diversity of BOYS NOIZE has put him in high demand among artists seeking his proprietary sonic techniques and peerless production. Berlin's world-renowned subterranean culture acts as a beacon for international stars who are willing to probe the margins for the innovative and unusual, and it is BOYS NOIZE´s studio where their fresh inspirations are transmuted into even fresher music with his expertise.

Over the years, working relationships have flourished and production credits multiplied, including with such luminaries as LADY GAGA, FRANK OCEAN, A$AP ROCKY, BON IVER, MARK RONSON, SNOOP DOGG and FRANCIS & THE LIGHTS. And as an unrivaled remixer, BOYS NOIZE has been enlisted by DEPECHE MODE, RAMMSTEIN, DAFT PUNK and DAVID LYNCH, adding his signature to the work of artistic royalty.

Even while personally embracing an outsider role, BOYS NOIZE finds his influence penetrating the center: 2020 was marked by a GRAMMY nomination for his collaboration with SKRILLEX and TY DOLLA $IGN "Midnight Hour" - an unlikely blend of late-night R&B, oldskool rave and hard house - while 2021 brought a GRAMMY win for LADY GAGA´s "Rain on Me," feat. ARIANA GRANDE.

BOYS NOIZE's +/- encapsulates a distillation of his career-to-date in waveform shape, where valleys of subterranean techno, industrial and jacking house transition into peaks of star-driven collaborations. Backed by the club adept's battering beats and cloaked in deep, immersive textures, the songs, while rich, possess a mean bite-even +/-'s most melodic moments bare the sharpened teeth of BOYS NOIZE's modular synthesis and processing; a new breakthrough for the gear lover.

Visual artist Eric Timothy Carlson, designer of BON IVER's acclaimed 22 a Million, joined Alex in developing expansive illustrations and iconography for the album and all of its individual works. The artwork offers an esoteric key of glyphs and symbols, mapping the contradictory influences and emotions which served as the elements for audio alchemy.

Through both image and sound, +/- surveys the anything-is-possible output of a distinguished techno producer freed from all confines, and the album is as much of an evolution for the genre as it is for BOYS NOIZE himself.

For Solomun, music isn't just a tool to make people dance. Music is as diverse as life itself: many different shades, moments, and memories to be made. Music triggers emotions and vice versa, and this sort of interrelation - with Solomun representing the music and the audience emotions - is what casts the spell around his performances.

His "Solomun +1" residency at Pacha Ibiza started in quite a laid-back fashion - with him doing his own thing, moving the DJ booth into the centre of the club to be close to the people on the dancefloor instead of the usual high podium, and introducing a fairly unheard-of concept on the Island: a night together with only one friend.

Since its commencement in 2013, "Solomun +1" has long become an Ibiza household name, with its "Solomun +LIVE" offshoot on the Island and +1 editions all over the world, be it Berlin, New York or Tulum. The same energy was what kicked off his music label Diynamic in 2006: A band of brothers with similar ideas, taste in music, and the volition to support each other. And, looking back, Diynamic turned out to be the stepping stone for many artists' careers.

All of this started somewhere small, but by being himself, an honest entertainer in the truest sense of the word, not a stage persona, Solomun came to be so incredibly sought after.

He proved that the music is more important than the place it's played at, because his sets, remixes and productions are bringing people together. And always, he is sending the same message: "Nobody is not loved."

Listen to the new remix here:

BOYS NOIZE +/- (POLARITY) Tour Dates

Fri 4.22 - Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

Sat 4.23 - Paris, FR @ Rex Club

Fri 4.29 - Barcelona, ES @ Nitsa

Sat 4.30 - Madrid, ES @ Mondo

Fri 5.6 - Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

Sat 5.7 - Tilburg, NL @ 013

Fri 5.13 - Oslo, Nor @ Jaeger

Sat 5.14 - Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

Fri 5.20 - Vienna, AT @ Pratersauna

Sat 5.21 - Prague, CZ @ Roxy

Wed 5.25 - Munich, GER @ Blitz

Sat 5.28 - Istanbul, TUR @ Volkswagen Arena

Fri 6.3 - Mending, GER @ Rock Am Ring

Sat 6.4 - Pouch, GER @ Sputnik Springbreak

Sun 6.5 - Nuremberg, GER @ Rock Im Park

Fri 6.10 - San Francisco, CA @ The Midway

Sat 6.11 - Vancouver, CAN @ Village Studios

Sun 6.12 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Patio at Academy

Thu 6.16 - Toronto, CAN @ CODA

Fri 6.17 - New York, NY @ Pier 40 Hornblower Cruises

Sat 6.18 - Denver, CO @ Vinyl

Fri 6.24 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Ave live

Sat 6.25 - Chicago, IL @ Spybar

Sat 7.16 - Benicássim, ES @ Fib Benicássim

Sat 7.23 - Zurich, CH @ Hive

Fri 7.29 - Frankfurt (ODER), GER @ Helene Beach Festival

Thu 8.4 - Tisno, CR @ Defected @ Garden Tisno

Fri 8.19 - Tokyo, JP @ Sonicmania

Sun 8.21 - Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

Fri 8.26 - Ibiza, ES @ Defected @ EDEN

Sun 8.28 - Kiel, GER @ Funhouse Festival

Fri 9.02 - Hamburg, GER @ PAL

Sat 9.10 - Paris, FR @ Peacock Society

Sun 9.11 - Montreal, CAN @ Electric Picnic