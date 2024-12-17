Sofia Eleni Unwraps Festive Cheer With New Holiday Single 'Wish List'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sofia Eleni is set to light up the holiday season with her latest single "Wish List". A smooth blend of contemporary R&B and classic Christmas vibes, the song tells the heartfelt story of an ex hoping to reconnect with his love on Christmas ~ bringing warmth, nostalgia, and Sofia's soulful sound to festive playlists worldwide.

Known for her captivating voice and ability to weave emotion into every lyric, Sofia Eleni delivers a fresh sound inspired by the golden era of 90's R&B with a contemporary twist. Fans of Mariah Carey and classic holiday tunes will find "Wish List" an instant favorite.

Sofia Eleni is no stranger to the spotlight. She made her Broadway debut as part of the young cast in Andrew Lloyd Webber's School of Rock at the Winter Garden Theater and has built a diverse resume spanning stage, film, TV, and podcasts. However, it is her passion for music ~ fueled by icons like Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey ~ that continues to shape her artistic journey.

With "Wish List", Sofia Eleni showcases not only her vocal range and whistle tones but also her ability to craft songs that resonate deeply with listeners, making it the perfect addition to holiday celebrations.

