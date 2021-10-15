Sofi Tukker Joins Vance Joy on 'Missing Piece'

Multi-platinum singer/songwriter Vance Joy and GRAMMY-nominated duo Sofi Tukker (Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish) have teamed up for an impressive rework of Joy's current single - "Missing Piece (Sofi Tukker Remix)".

The original track, written with Joel Little (Taylor Swift, Khalid, Lorde), dropped earlier this summer and continues to stream over 2 million times a week in the US alone. Boasting 60 million streams, the track currently stands at #7 at Alternative Radio and was featured on ABC's Grey's Anatomy. Vance Joy also gave a beautiful performance of the song on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

You don't sell over two million copies of your debut album without some serious hard work, and Australian singer/songwriter Vance Joy has never been shy of major elbow grease. After performing at open mic nights in Melbourne, Joy introduced the world to his ukulele-led charm 'Riptide', which became an instant global classic.

Vance Joy (born James Keogh) consolidated on that first impression with further anthems 'Mess is Mine', 'Georgia' and 'Fire and the Flood' off his 2014's debut 'dream your life away'. Vance Joy then toured the globe on Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour, and played world famous festivals such as Lollapalooza, Coachella, and more.

Listen to the new remix here: