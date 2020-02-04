Social Animals Announces Tour With Beach SlangÂ 

New Rise Records signees Social Animals have announced a North American tour with Beach Slang and The Aquadolls this Spring. The nearly month-long run kicks off in Berkeley, CA on March 29th and hits most major cities along the northern US - including the band's hometown of Minneapolis - before wrapping in Washington D.C. on April 22nd.

Since announcing their signing to Rise Records in November, Social Animals has released two stunning singles - "Bad Things" and "Best Years." Described as "delicious indie pop" with a "bittersweet edge" by Clash, "Bad Things" has been featured on SiriusXM's Alt Nation, Australia's triple j, Minneapolis' The Current and more, while most recent single "Best Years" sees front-man Dedric Clark chronicle the woes of putting one's home life on hold while on the road. In a recent Billboard article, Clark further described "Best Years" introspectively, saying he has watched his lifestyle decision "manifest into stunted relationships as those you leave behind inevitably move on and continue to grow without you." But that's not to say the band, who once self-booked 200 shows in a year, would change their upward trajectory - this past December Social Animals served as direct support to label-mates Angels & Airwaves throughout the Midwest and 2020 will see the band release more new music around a heavy touring schedule.

Catch Social Animals live this Spring, supporting Beach Slang in North America - a full list of confirmed dates and artwork can be found below and tickets are on sale now. For all up-to-date information on new music and tour dates, please stay tuned to www.riserecords.com.

Social Animals Confirmed Tour Dates

3/29 @ Cornerstone in Berkeley, CA

3/30 @ Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco, CA

4/01 @ Mississippi Studios in Portland, OR

4/02 @ Columbia City Theater in Seattle, WA

4/03 @ The Olympic in Boise, ID

4/05 @ Urban Lounge in Salt Lake City, UT

4/06 @ Larimer Lounge in Denver, CO

4/07 @ Slow Down in Omaha, NE

4/08 @ The Aquarium in Fargo, ND

4/09 @ 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis, MN

4/10 @ Cobra Lounge in Chicago, IL

4/11 @ Big Room Bar in Columbus, OH

4/12 @ Mahall's in Lakewood, OH

4/13 @ Thunderbird Music Hall in Pittsburgh, PA

4/15 @ The Foundry in Philadelphia, PA

4/16 @ Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, NY

4/17 @ Brighton Music Hall in Boston, MA

4/18 @ The 27 Club in Ottawa, ON

4/19 @ Petit Campus in Montreal, QC

4/20 @ Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, ON

4/22 @ Union Stage in Washington D.C.

Photo Credit: Travis Shinn





