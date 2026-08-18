Brennan Wedl Shares "High Priestess" Ahead of SNAIL MAIL Tour Sept. 30

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Nashville songwriter Brennan Wedl has shared the track 'High Priestess' ahead of the release of her self-titled album, out this Friday. Wedl is set to join SNAIL MAIL and Soccer Mommy on tour beginning September 30.

Through experimentation in spirituality and empowerment, devoting time and energy into her craft and learning to lean into a playful, carefree outlook, Wedl is experiencing the delicious life moments with a renewed clarity. On her self-titled album, she shakes off the prying eyes of expectation, leaving behind the anxiety of forming yourself for others and welcoming in the delight of finally being exactly who you are.

Describing 'High Priestess,' Wedl said, ''High Priestess' is a POV from behind the wheel of an aimless after-hours drive around town. 'Going for a drive' is often code for working out some ISSUES! From a tarot perspective, the narrator obscures the deep, almost other-worldly intuition of the High Priestess card with their own human agenda. The way they bargain with the past reflects the 2 of Swords and the Magician - doing anything to obscure the reality the narrator just can't accept. What brings you to drive down your old street? The High Priestess won't sugarcoat that it's time to move on.'

Wedl enlisted Katie Crutchfield (Waxahatchee) and Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Mavis Staples) to co-produce and play on the album, with instrumentalists Colin Croom, Lindsey Jordan (Snail Mail) and Matt McCaughan also sprinkled throughout. Together, they formed a middle ground between punk, grunge and Americana–'grungetry' as they affectionately call it–capturing all tracks within a 10 day stay at Cook's studio in Durham, NC.

'Brennan Wedl' is a testament to collaboration, with old selves, the selves yet-to-be and the friends helping you along the way. It's an anthology of spiritual awakening that sizes up the road ahead, encapsulating the messes and triumphs when leaving a traditional path for something less steady. It feels nostalgic because it's so universal; like a stranger with a familiar laugh or a paint-stroked memory you can't quite make out.

'I used to cower at being perceived as anything less than a delight,' Wedl admits. Growing up is embarrassing and reckless, uncertain and strange, so it makes sense to look for an anchor amidst the chaos. 'The archetype of Daddy is something I've been searching for all my life, but turns out, the daddy I've been looking for has been me all along,' Wedl says. 'Be your own daddy.'

Tracklist

1. Scorpio

2. I Know How This Goes

3. Pretty Little Fantasy

4. High Priestess

5. Tasmanian Devil

6. Just Another Daddy Who Did Me Wrong

7. Let's Be Models

8. Airplane Movies

9. I Wanna Be Your TV

10. Fake Cowboy

11. Two Dollar Pistol

12. June Gloom

13. When The Crazy Comes Out

Tour Dates

Sept 18 – Nashville, TN @ Americanafest

Sept 30 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore %

Oct 1 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore %

Oct 2 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom %

Oct 3 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall %

Oct 5 – Providence, RI @ The Strand %

Oct 6 – Albany, NY @ The Egg %

Oct 7 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre %

Oct 9 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee %

Oct 10 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre %

Oct 11 – Dekalb, IL @ Egyptian Theater %

Oct 13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

Oct 14 – New York, NY @ Racket

Oct 15 – Boston, MA @ Cafe 939

Nov 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Sid The Cat Auditorium

% with Snail Mail & Soccer Mommy

https://www.brennanwedl.com/

Photo Credit: Blaire Beamer



Photo Credit: Blaire Beamer

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