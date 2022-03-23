Soccer Mommy Announces New Album Produced By Oneohtrix Point Never

Soccer Mommy announces her new full-length album, Sometimes, Forever. Produced by Daniel Lopatin of Oneohtrix Point Never, this album cements Sophie Allison's status as one of the most gifted songwriters making rock music right now.

It sees Allison once again tapping into the turn-of-the-millenium sensibilities she's known for, as she advances her self-made sonic world beyond the present and into the future with experimental-minded production, an expanded moodboard of vintage touchstones, and some of her most sophisticated songwriting to date.

Inspired by the concept that neither sorrow nor happiness is permanent, Sometimes, Forever is a fresh peek into the mind of an artist who synthesizes everything - retro sounds, personal tumult, the relatable disorder of modern life - into original music that feels built to last a long time. Maybe even forever.

The first peek into Sophie Allison's boldest and most aesthetically adventurous work yet is the compulsively replayable and consummate banger "Shotgun," which likens romance to a chemical high without the gnarly comedown.

"'Shotgun' is all about the joys of losing yourself in love," explains Allison. "I wanted it to capture the little moments in a relationship that stick with you." Sometimes, Forever is partly inspired by the push and pull between Allison's desire to make meaningful art and her skepticism about the mechanics of careerism, as well as the artless administrative chaos that comes with it. The Kevin Lombardo-directed video depicts this struggle beautifully - watch it and listen to the ultra-catchy track now below.

Today Soccer Mommy announces the first Sometimes, Forever tour dates in the UK/EU, with U.S. dates soon to follow. She is on tour now throughout North America in support of her critically-acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated sophomore album color theory. Following the release of the album, Allison earned mass acclaim, with performances opening for Bernie Sanders, numerous upcoming headline dates sold-out months in advance, confirmed festival slots at the likes of Glastonbury, and her late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The album made it's AAA Top 20 debut after release, was #1 NACC Top 200 for 4-weeks running, and debuted on the following Billboard charts: #1 Top New Artist Albums, #1 Alternative New Artist Albums, #4 Current Alternative Albums, #4 LP Vinyl Albums, #6 Current Rock Albums, #16 Top Current Albums and in the Billboard Top 200.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

03/23/22 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ^

03/25/22 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony ^

03/26/22 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

03/27/22 - Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall ^

03/28/22 - Woodstock, NY @ Colony Woodstock ^

03/30/22 - Montreal, QC @ L'Astral ^

03/31/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre ^

04/01/22 - Detroit, MI @ The Eastern ^

04/02/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre ^

04/04/22 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum ^

04/05/22 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^

04/07/22 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird ^

04/08/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

04/09/22 - Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/10/22 - Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater ^

4/30/22 - Memphis, TN @ Beale Street Music Festival

﻿5/14/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

6/12/22 - New York, NY @ Governors Ball Festival

6/24/22 - Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival

06/28/22 - Dublin, Ireland @ Trinity College *

06/30/22 - Vilanova i la Geltru, Spain @ Vida Festival

8/12/22 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/31/22 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

9/1/22 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk

9/3/22 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

9/5/22 - Köln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

9/6/22 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

9/8/22 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

9/9/22 - Oslo, NO @ John Dee

9/10/22 - Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen

9/12/22 - Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

9/13/22 - Bremen, DE @ Lagerhaus

9/15/22 - Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

9/16/22 - Nijmegen, NL @ Merleyn

9/17/22 - Brussels, BE - Rotonde @ Botanique

9/18/22 - Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

9/20/22 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Ritz

9/21/22 - Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

9/22/22 - London, UK @ O2 Forum

9/23/22 - Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

9/24/22 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

* with Haim

^ with Peel Dream Magazine