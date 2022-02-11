Snoop Dogg Releases Latest Album 'B.O.D.R. (Bacc on Death Row)

One of the most legendary artists in the game, Snoop Dogg, literally returns to his roots with the release of his 20th studio album, B.O.D.R. (Bacc On Death Row).

In a monumental week for the Entertainment Icon, this album comes off the heels of the announcement that Snoop Dogg has acquired the Death Row Records brand, in which he was a founding member and was his debut label. B.O.D.R. is the first album through Death Row Records, now under Snoop Dogg's ownership.

Snoop Dogg has also announced that fans are able to get three bonus tracks of B.O.D.R. in through a partnership with Gala Games, the blockchain gaming platform, in his "Stash Box" of NFTs in the new Gala Music store.

"B.O.D.R. is especially important to me and I'm excited to have a full circle moment in my career at this time," said Snoop Dogg. "The album has all the classic Snoop Dogg style with surprises and features from some of the dopest artists out there."

B.O.D.R marks the 30th anniversary of Death Row's very first release, the seminal West Coast, genre defining The Chronic. In the same vein, B.O.D.R. finds Snoop at peak Doggfather, both lyrically and culturally with an iconic ensemble cast of features including Nas, Wiz Khalifa, DaBaby, The Game, Nate Dogg, T.I., Sleepy Brown, Uncle Murda, E-Mo, October London, Nefertitti Avant, HeyDeon, and Jane Handcock.

Not to be outdone, the tracks are fueled by equal amounts of firepower with production from Hit-Boy, DJ Green Lantern, DJ Battlecat, Hi-Tek, Bink, Nottz, Soopafly, Trevor Lawrence Jr., and Hollis. The album is currently on all streaming services and is being distributed by Create Music Group.

An Entertainment Industry Mogul, Snoop Dogg has reigned for nearly three decades as an unparalleled force who has raised the bar as an entertainer and globally recognized innovator. Snoop defines entertainment history. An award-winning entertainer and entrepreneur, Snoop Dogg has released 20 studio albums, sold over 40-million albums worldwide, reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and received 20 GRAMMY® nominations.

In addition to his extensive work in music, Snoop Dogg has made his mark in the television and film space. He currently has numerous partnership deals with major studios and networks, including TBS, Netflix, VH1 and more. His accolades include, an Emmy Award nomination for his role as Executive Producer and Co-host of VH1's hit show, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner, Executive Producer of MTV's Mary + Jane, Executive Producer, Host of TNT's game show, Joker's Wild and Executive Producer of acclaimed Netflix's show, Coach Snoop.

Snoop Dogg is set to perform on the biggest stage in the world this Sunday, February 13th along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. The performance at Sofi Stadium is right in Snoop's backyard, just miles away from where the rapper grew up.

Listen to the new album here: