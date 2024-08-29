Snakehips and EarthGang Share Deluxe Version of 'SNAKEGANG EP VOLUME. 1'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



UK production and DJ duo Snakehips and Atlanta hip hop duo EARTHGANG return with the deluxe edition of their collaborative EP, SNAKEGANG EP Volume. 1 (Deluxe), featuring their brand new track ‘Don’t Rush’.

A disco-infused cut, ‘Don’t Rush’ is an expansion on the project’s genre-subverting sonic experience in another showcase of the group’s creative dynamism and chemistry. A bold moment of disco-meets-hip-hop, ‘Don't Rush’ is a high-energy anthem, with EARTHGANG’s signature flow and Snakehips’ vibrant instrumental.

Of the bonus track, Snakehips share ‘Don't Rush’ was another demo that we started but didn't quite finish in time to put on the SNAKEGANG EP. The response to the EP has been so great though so we figured we'd fix it up and drop it as a little bonus track for the fans as it was one of our favourites of the various other demos we had. It's a bit of a party tune and has more of a disco kind of groove than the rest of the EP. Olu sings on the hook and the verses are really fun, it just feels like a vibe”. EARTHGANG continue, “This song was made in a space of just appreciating the life we have. Understanding the ebbs and flows of our human experience. Life is sweet shawty. We have to enjoy every moment and trust in divine timing.”

SNAKEGANG EP Volume. 1 is exhilarating from the first note, where Snakehips and EARTHGANG enter a new chapter at the pinnacle of their artistry. This dynamic EP highlights their eclectic collective talent, combining diverse sounds, compelling lyrics, and infectious energy - driven by their extraordinary creativity in the studio and on stage. Featuring releases ‘GLIMMER’ and 'Been A Minute…’, featuring Sinéad Harnett, the EP was met with widespread press recognition from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone, HYPEBEAST, Consequence, Acclaim Magazine and Fader, alongside radio support from triple j, CADA, 3RRR, HIT FM among others.

Oliver Lee and James Carter, the celebrated UK production and DJ duo known as Snakehips, have amassed over 2 billion streams, enchanting global audiences with their distinctive and evolving blend of house, disco, funk, pop, R&B, and hip hop. Their creative journey began in a Hong Kong sake bar in 2010, culminating in the 2015 smash hit ‘All My Friends’ featuring Tinashe and Chance The Rapper, which achieved platinum status in multiple countries and earned them the Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song. In May 2023, the pair released their debut studio album, never worry, which featured collaborations with artists such as Muni Long, Daya, EARTHGANG, BIA, Lucky Daye, Tinashe, and Kilo Kish. Their single ‘Solitude’ with BIA & Lucky Daye swiftly ascended to the top of the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic chart. Renowned for their versatility, Snakehips have collaborated with Aminé, H.E.R., MØ, ZAYN, and Anderson .Paak among others.

EARTHGANG, the Atlanta-born Grammy-nominated duo comprising Olu (Johnny Venus) and WowGr8 (DocturDot), has been redefining hip-hop since before their signing to J. Cole’s Dreamville Records in 2017. Known for innovative albums, EPs, and mixtapes, they collaborate widely, including with J. Cole, Mac Miller, Snoop Dogg, Young Thug, Future, Kehlani, Wiz Khalifa, CeeLo Green, Gorillaz, and more. Their music explores R&B, jazz, gospel, and funk, traversing deep societal themes and existential questions. Their 2022 sophomore album Ghetto Gods explores self-discovery, spirituality, and social justice over buoyant southern beats. Their recent project EARTHGANG vs the Algorithm, featuring EPs RIP Human Art and ROBOPHOBIA, challenges digital-age creativity and artistic expression, solidifying their influence in contemporary music.

TRACKLIST

1. Intro (if u down)

2. GLIMMER.

3. Bounce (feat. DijahSB)

4. The Remedy (feat. Rush Davis)

5. Been A Minute.. (feat Sinéad Harnett)

6. Don't Rush

Photo credit: Garrett Bruce

