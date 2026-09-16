Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol to Launch 2026 National Tour

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Right Angle Entertainment and Paul T. Couch announced that the 2026 national tour of Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol will kick off November 14 in Princeton, West Virginia. The heartwarming holiday musical will visit more than 20 cities and features music and lyrics by 11-time GRAMMY winner Dolly Parton and the book by David H. Bell, adapted for the stage by Bell, Couch, and Curt Wollan. Tickets for all performances are on sale now at www.smokymountainchristmascarol.com.

This year's production takes on special meaning as audiences come together to celebrate Parton's life, artistry, and enduring connection to the Smoky Mountains. Parton described the musical as 'My love letter to the Smoky Mountains, to Christmas, and to the timeless reminder that love, compassion, and generosity are gifts that we can all share.'

'The holidays have always held a special place in Dolly's heart,' Couch said, 'and this year that love feels significantly more poignant. A Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol represents another meaningful way to experience the many musical gifts that Dolly created for us to enjoy and connect with her, and it's with that spirit that we'll share her beautiful songs and stories.'

'What makes Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol so special is how much heart it has,' says Alison Spiriti, co-founder at Right Angle Entertainment. 'This show gives longtime fans and new generations an opportunity to celebrate Dolly's music and the remarkable legacy she created.'

Set in the 1930s in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, this production imagines Ebenezer Scrooge as the owner of a mining company town, where his callous greed blinds him to the joys and gifts of the season. As a Christmas Eve snowstorm approaches, Scrooge is visited by his deceased business partner and three ghosts who compel him to see life anew and discover that love is the greatest gift we have. The legendary holiday tale re-written as a new American classic features Dickens' classic characters and Parton's songwriting, making this a holiday event for friends and families to share.

Throughout Parton's career, the American singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, actress, author, businesswoman, and humanitarian was an ambassador for the Great Smoky Mountains where she was born and raised. Inspired by the people, traditions, and spirit of her beloved home, Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol is a Christmas musical that celebrates family, redemption, and the enduring spirit of the season.

2026 Tour Dates

November 14 – Princeton, WV – Chuck Mathena Center

November 15-16 – Morgantown, WV – Lyell B. Clay Concert Theatre

November 17 – Huntington, WV – Keith-Albee Perf. Arts Center

November 21 – Sheboygan, WI – Stefanie H. Weill Center for the Performing Arts

November 22 – Appleton, WI – Thrivent Hall at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

November 24 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

November 25 – Omaha, NE – Orpheum Theater

November 28 – Tyler, TX – Cowan PAC (or is it UT Tyler Cowan Center)

November 29 – Lubbock, TX – The Buddy Holly Hall

December 1 – Pensacola, FL – Saenger Theatre

December 2 – Macon, GA – The Piedmont Grand Opera House

December 3 – Oxford, MS – Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

December 4 – Baton Rouge, LA – River Center Theatre for Performing Arts

December 6 – Orange, TX – Lutcher Theater

December 8 – Fayetteville, AR – Walton Arts Center

December 10 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre

December 11-12 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

December 13 – Wabash, IN – Ford Theatre at Honeywell Center

December 16 – Toledo, OH – The Stranahan

December 17 – New Philadelphia, OH – Performing Arts Center at Kent State Tuscarawas

December 18 – Akron, OH – Akron Civic Theatre

December 19-20 – Midland, MI – Midland Center for the Arts

December 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Hall (Butler University)

For more information and tour dates, visit www.smokymountainchristmascarol.com.

Credits

Adapted by David H. Bell, Paul T. Couch and Curt Wollan

Book by David H. Bell

Music and lyrics by Dolly Parton

Directed and choreographed by Antoinette DiPietropolo

Produced by Right Angle Entertainment and Paul T. Couch

About Paul T. Couch

Paul T. Couch (Executive Producer and Adaptation) is one of the theme park industry's award-winning entertainment producers, having won over 20 IAAPA Brass Ring Awards and 6 Amusement Today Golden Ticket Awards during his tenure (2003-2014) as Dollywood's Director of Entertainment and Executive Producer. It was there that Paul and Dolly began their creative partnership that included several major musical productions and a TV special for the Hallmark Channel. Prior to that he was General Manager of Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, where he produced the musicals Always, Patsy Cline, Lost Highway: The Music and Legend of Hank Williams, and Bye, Bye, Love—The Everly Brothers Musical, as well as productions of Pump Boys and Dinettes and Cotton Patch Gospel starring Gary Sandy. Paul served as Executive Producer for Dolly's first-ever children's album, I Believe In You. He is the owner and Executive Producer of his own production company, and most recently served on the faculty of Middle Tennessee State University teaching in the Music Business program of the school's Recording Industry Management Department.

About Right Angle Entertainment

Right Angle Entertainment specializes in the production, marketing, management, and distribution of live entertainment experiences, collaborating with managers, producers, artists, agents, studios, and licensors to transform brands, talent, intellectual properties, and digital-first franchises into live theatrical, concert, and immersive experiences for audiences worldwide. RAE's roster includes 'Wheel of Fortune LIVE!,' Hasbro's 'Clue: A Walking Mystery' immersive experience and the 'Clue: Murder on the Menu' immersive dining experience, 'Ninja Kidz Live! Infinite Possibilities,' 'Jay Shetty: Love Rules – World Tour,' 'The Simon & Garfunkel Story,' 'Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol,' 'Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,' and London's 'The Magicians Table,' among others.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Dolly Parton Enterprises



Photo Credit: Courtesy Dolly Parton Enterprises

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