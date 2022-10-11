Smino & JID Announce Co-Headlining 'Luv Is 4Ever' Tour 2023

JID and Smino have announced their co-headline Luv is 4Ever Tour 2023.

Produced by Live Nation, the 32-city tour kicks off on January 22nd at Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA making stops across the U.S. in Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works on March 29th.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, October 14th at 10AM Local here.

LUV IS 4EVER TOUR DATES

Sun Jan 22 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Tue Jan 24 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

Thu Jan 26 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Sat Jan 28 - Oakland, CA - The Fox

Tue Jan 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Thu Feb 2 - San Diego, CA - SOMA San Diego

Fri Feb 3 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Wed Feb 8 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Fri Feb 10 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom*

Mon Feb 13 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Tue Feb 14 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Wed Feb 15 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Thu Feb 16 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Sat Feb 18 - Atlanta, CA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Feb 21 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

Wed Feb 22 - Miami, FL - Oasis Wynwood

Fri Feb 24 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Sun Feb 26 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Mar 1 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Fri Mar 3 - New York, NY - Terminal 5*

Tue Mar 7 - Wallingford, CT - Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Thu Mar 9 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston

Sun Mar 12 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Wed Mar 15 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Fri Mar 17 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Mar 18 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue Mar 21 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Mar 23 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Fri Mar 24 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sat Mar 25 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland*

Tue Mar 28 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Wed Mar 29 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

*Not A Live Nation Date

Christened "one of hip-hop's most refreshing voices" by Pitchfork, Smino is one of the game's most dynamic musical disruptors. Raised in a family of musicians, the rapper, writer, and producer began playing drums in his native St. Louis at an early age. As an adult, he moved to Chicago and connected with Classick Studios to release his first two EPs, S!ck S!ck S!ck and blkjuptr.

In 2017, Smino dropped his debut album blkswn-hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the '40 Best Rap Albums of the Year'-and followed that with the 2018 release of NØIR, which landed on year-end lists from Complex, The Atlantic, REVOLT, and more.

Between those critically acclaimed projects, he has generated over half-a-billion streams and counting in addition to selling out US headline tours in 2017 and 2019. Furthermore, Smino is a thread in the contemporary artist community with standout feature verses with Doja Cat, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, and Chance the Rapper, among others.

He has also appeared in campaigns for DKNY, Billionaire Boys Club, and Topicals Skincare, and closed out the COLORS x Burberry series with a performance of his single "Rice & Gravy." In 2021, Smino inked a deal with Motown Records (in partnership with his independent label Zero Fatigue) and unveiled his deepest vision yet with new single "90 Proof" [with J. Cole] - the first official single off his forthcoming album, Luv 4 Rent.

Born and raised in East Atlanta, Grammy nominated JID grew up on his parents' collection of classic funk/soul LPs, and broke onto the scene with his 2015 EP, DiCaprio. The EP saw him collaborating with hip-hop duo EARTHGANG, whom he'd previously joined on a 2014 tour also including Bas and Ab-Soul.

This is where he was spotted by J.Cole who promptly signed JID to his Interscope Records venture, Dreamville Records. Soon after signing to Dreamville, JID made his major-label debut with the widely celebrated The Never Story (2017) which was quickly followed by the critically acclaimed album DiCaprio 2 (2018).

The sophomore project received major looks from press and tastemakers like Rolling Stone, Billboard, FADER, NPR and helped induct the rapper to the year's XXL's Freshmen class. In 2019, JID continued his momentum as rap's most exciting additions with stellar contributions on Dreamville's Platinum certified compilation Revenge of the Dreamers III which went on to debut #1 on the Billboard Top 200 charts and received multiple GRAMMY nominations including "Best Rap Album" and "Best Rap Performance."

JID began working on his follow up effort The Forever Story during this time all while selling out venues and festival stages across the world and lending his rap stylings to peer projects including the Grammy nominated Planet HER by Doja Cat as well as Dua Lipa, Denzel Curry, Amine and more recently John Legend and Joey Badass.

JID's nimble, head-nodding lyricism and lightning fast flow has awarded him a loyal and cult-like fanbase and his dedication to perfecting the art is sportsman-like, leaving room for him to be one of rap's greatest in the making.