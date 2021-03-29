Slush Puppy Drops 'Juliette' Single

Rising 19-year-old alt-pop singer, songwriter, and producer, Slush Puppy, has dropped his first head banging single of the year, "Juliette," available now across all digital streaming platforms via Sony Music's Disruptor Records (label home to The Chainsmokers, Dove Cameron, Christian French). Co-written and co-produced with Tom Randolph (YUNGBLD, Kiiara, Carlie Hanson), "Juliette" serves as the lead single off Slush Puppy's forthcoming EP due out later this year. Watch below.

On the release of his new single, Slush Puppy shares, "'Juliette' is the classic high school story of outcast boy wanting the coolest girl, but only being in love with a glamorized version of her. We romanticize people and build them up in our head so much that we catch feelings without really knowing them. We only see people's highlights on social media and it is so easy to think that the person you see online is an accurate representation irl. This song is about putting someone on a pedestal and becoming obsessed with the "best version" of them and basking in their perfection without really seeing any of their flaws."

At just 19, San Diego native Slush Puppy continues to contribute to an evolving landscape of pop through his popular singles "I Don't Like Your Friends" and "Sunroof", showcasing his ability to marry sadder lyrics with a happy and free instrumental. His carefree tone accompanied with complimentary melodies helps create a sincere connection between his music and his listeners. Each of his records aims to bring in a new and different element in the hopes of normalizing variance and change in music.

Although each song varies heavily in format, Slush Puppy always manages to tell a story through both his lyrics and his production. Through his unique alt-pop sound, Slush aims to encourage others to pursue their individual interests and unique qualities unapologetically.

