Sleeping With Sirens to Play Nashville Headline Show on July 2

Ahead of multiple summer festival dates and a highly-anticipated fall tour, Sleeping With Sirens have announced a one-off headline show in Nashville, TN, at Marathon Music Works on July 2. Pre-sale tickets will be on sale Thursday, May 2, at 10am CT.

All tickets for the show will be on sale Friday, May 3 at 10am CT at https://www.sirensmusic.co

Later this year, Sleeping With Sirens will be hitting the road on a tour in celebration of their second studio album, Let’s Cheers To This, featuring a full album playthrough every night. Joined by special guests Holding Absence and Teenage Joans, the tour will be making stops throughout the United States, kicking off in Minneapolis, MN, on September 21 and visiting St. Louis, Columbus, Fort Wayne, Oklahoma City, and more before wrapping up at When We Were Young in Las Vegas, NV, on October 20. All tickets and VIP packages are on sale now at https://www.sirensmusic.co/

Sleeping With Sirens breathe rarified air. After fourteen years, seven studio albums, and thousands of shows, the band has outlasted many of their peers while crafting an undeniably unique path through modern alternative rock. With each release, the band — Kellin Quinn [vocals], Nick Martin [guitar], Justin Hills [bass], and Matty Best [drums] - continue to hone their mix of unflinchingly honest lyricism, unforgettable riffs, and pulse-pounding percussion while boldly exploring new creative frontiers. That future-forward perspective, coupled with a deep connection to listeners, has established Sleeping With Sirens as a beacon of hope in a world desperate to find silver linings.

Upcoming Sleeping With Sirens Tour Dates

July 2 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

July 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest*

July 21 - Mansfield, OH – INKcarceration Festival*

September 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater^

September 24 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s^

September 25 – Fort Wayne, IN – Piere’s^

September 27 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! – UPGRADED^

September 28 – Louisville, KY – Louder Than Life*

September 30 – Richmond, VA – The National – SOLD OUT^

October 1 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz – SOLD OUT^

October 2 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues – SOLD OUT^

October 4 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues – SOLD OUT^

October 5 – San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center – SOLD OUT^

October 6 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues – SOLD OUT^

October 8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom^

October 9 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater – SOLD OUT^

October 11 – Reno, NV – Virginia Street Brewhouse – SOLD OUT^

October 12 – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock*

October 14 – Salt Lake City, UT – Complex – UPGRADED^

October 16 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo^

October 17 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom – SOLD OUT^

October 19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

October 20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young*

* Festival Date

^ Let’s Cheers To This Tour with Holding Absence and Teenage Joans

Photo Credit: Nick Stafford

