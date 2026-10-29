Sleep Theory Release "Giving In" Video, Join PAPA ROACH Tour Nov 1

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Sleep Theory has released a video for 'Giving In,' their first original music since their 2025 debut, Afterglow. The track confronts the relentless cycle of addiction, brought to life in the haunting video that traps vocalist Cullen Moore in an endless loop of digging his own grave.

Throughout, Moore attacks and buries a version of himself he can't face, only to claw his way out of the dirt again. Dark figures close in, dragging him back toward his vice, as a sea of dug-up graves reveals he's ready to start again.

Fusing passionate R&B and urgent hard rock into a stadium-sized force, Memphis outfit Sleep Theory – Cullen Moore (vocals), Paolo Vergara (bass), Daniel Pruitt (guitar), Benjamin Pruitt (drums) – are an unstoppable force, led by driving guitars, an unstoppable rhythm section, and the massive hooks of powerhouse vocals by Moore.

With their debut, Afterglow, and preceding Paper Hearts EP passing 1 billion streams, a 2026 iHeartRadio Music Award for Best New Artist, and five songs reaching Billboard's Mainstream Rock Top 10, with 'Stuck in My Head,' 'Static,' and 'Words Are Worthless' each hitting No. 1, the band is one of heavy music's biggest breakouts, commanding a grassroots movement built upon raw talent, authenticity, and connectivity.

Major festivals, from Sick New World and Sonic Temple to Download UK and Pinkpop, have embraced them wholeheartedly, and promoters worldwide have continually upgraded venues and added shows to meet demand. Audiences who have seen them on tour with Three Days Grace, Shinedown, Falling In Reverse, Papa Roach, and Beartooth testify to Sleep Theory's cinematic combustion.

Sleep Theory will be supporting Papa Roach across the UK and Europe starting November 1. They'll continue into the new year with a February 2027 Australian headline run, supported by labelmates Rivals. For more information, visit: https://sleeptheoryofficial.com/tour.

Sleep Theory Tour Dates

Nov 1 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro +

Nov 3 – Dublin, IE – 3Arena +

Nov 5 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham +

Nov 6 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live +

Nov 8 – London, UK – The O2 +

Nov 9 – Cardiff, UK – Utilita Arena Cardiff +

Nov 11 – Rotterdam, NE – RTM Stage +

Nov 13 – München, DE – Kleine Olympiahalle München +

Nov 14 – Bergamo, IT – ChorusLife Arena +

Nov 16 – Katowice, PL – Spodek +

Nov 18 – Berlin, DE – Velodrom +

Nov 20 – Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena +

Nov 21 – Köln, DE – Lanxess Arena +

Nov 23 – Leipzig, DE – Quarterback Immobilien Arena +

Nov 24 – Praha, CZ – O2 Universum +

Nov 26 – Frankfurt, DE – Festhalle +

Nov 28 – Bruxelles, BE – ING Arena +

Nov 30 – Zürich, CH – Hallenstadion +

Dec 1 – Paris, FR – Adidas Arena +

Dec 4 – Madrid, ES – Palacio Vistalegre +

Dec 6 – Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena +

Feb 4 – Auckland, NZ – The Studio *

Feb 6 – Fremantle, AU – Metropolis Fremantle *

Feb 10 – Adelaide, AU – Thebarton Theater *

Feb 12 – Melbourne, AU – Festival Hall Melbourne *

Feb 13 – Sydney, AU – Metro Theatre * SOLD OUT

Feb 14 – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre *

Feb 15 – Brisbane, AU – The Tivoli * SOLD OUT

Feb 24 – Tokyo, JP – Spotify O-East

* Support from Rivals

+ Supporting Papa Roach

Photo Credit: Nick Fancher - Download Hi-Res Images











Photo Credit: Nick Fancher - Download Hi-Res Images

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