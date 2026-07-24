Sorry X Releases Debut Album 'EXES' via SBG Records
The pop duo's first full-length project features 96 tracks for fans to stream.
Sorry X has released her debut album, EXES, through SBG Records. The record, written by Phoenix, Arizona-based vocalist Alexa Graves during a period of personal heartbreak and self-reflection, blends heavy music with raw emotional content and is described by Graves as an origin story for the project. The release coincides with Sorry X joining THE ART OF LOVE AND POWER TOUR alongside OF VIRTUE and SAVAGE HANDS, bringing the new material to audiences across the country.
Written during a period of intense heartbreak and self-reflection, EXES chronicles the emotional aftermath of lost relationships while showcasing the sound that would ultimately define Sorry X's place within the heavy music landscape.
'This album was critical in helping me find my sound,' says Alexa Graves of Sorry X. 'It was written through intense heartbreak and the growth that followed, but it was also the record that helped me find my place within heavy music. It's a Sorry X origin story.'
Sorry X is an emerging force from Phoenix, Arizona, led by vocalist and songwriter Alexa Graves. The project has amassed more than 20+ million independent streams and over 4 million views across TikTok and Instagram. The project is managed by Gary Avila, whose career includes work with bands such as Papa Roach, while the visual identity has been shaped by creative talent Shan Dan, known for work with Volbeat and Greta Van Fleet.
EXES was produced by Billboard-charting producer Hiram Hernandez and Shea Moore, with co-writing from Tobin Esperance (of Papa Roach). Throughout the album, themes of loss, resilience, identity, and self-discovery are woven into a collection of songs that balance vulnerability with strength.
EXES is available on all major streaming platforms via SBG Records.
Tracklist:
1. CAN YOU HEAR ME? 2. PIECES OF MY HEART 3. LOCKED OUT 4. R U DWN? 5. THE WRONG ONE Ft. Drowning Pool 6. BULLET 7. PHANTOM PAIN 8. AFTERTHOUGHT (ROT)
The Art of Love & Power Tour:
July 24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues (Parish)
July 25 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room
July 27 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
July 28 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne
July 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
August 1 - Denver, CO - Marquis
August 2 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep
August 4 - St Louis, MO - The Duck Room
August 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam
August 6 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade
August 7 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
August 8 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary
August 9 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
August 11 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room
August 13 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground
August 14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs
August 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry
August 16 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
August 18 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar
August 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground
August 21 - Nashville, TN - The End