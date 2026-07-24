Sorry X Releases Debut Album 'EXES' via SBG Records

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Sorry X has released her debut album, EXES, through SBG Records. The record, written by Phoenix, Arizona-based vocalist Alexa Graves during a period of personal heartbreak and self-reflection, blends heavy music with raw emotional content and is described by Graves as an origin story for the project. The release coincides with Sorry X joining THE ART OF LOVE AND POWER TOUR alongside OF VIRTUE and SAVAGE HANDS, bringing the new material to audiences across the country.

Written during a period of intense heartbreak and self-reflection, EXES chronicles the emotional aftermath of lost relationships while showcasing the sound that would ultimately define Sorry X's place within the heavy music landscape.

'This album was critical in helping me find my sound,' says Alexa Graves of Sorry X. 'It was written through intense heartbreak and the growth that followed, but it was also the record that helped me find my place within heavy music. It's a Sorry X origin story.'

Sorry X is an emerging force from Phoenix, Arizona, led by vocalist and songwriter Alexa Graves. The project has amassed more than 20+ million independent streams and over 4 million views across TikTok and Instagram. The project is managed by Gary Avila, whose career includes work with bands such as Papa Roach, while the visual identity has been shaped by creative talent Shan Dan, known for work with Volbeat and Greta Van Fleet.

EXES was produced by Billboard-charting producer Hiram Hernandez and Shea Moore, with co-writing from Tobin Esperance (of Papa Roach). Throughout the album, themes of loss, resilience, identity, and self-discovery are woven into a collection of songs that balance vulnerability with strength.

EXES is available on all major streaming platforms via SBG Records.

Tracklist:

1. CAN YOU HEAR ME? 2. PIECES OF MY HEART 3. LOCKED OUT 4. R U DWN? 5. THE WRONG ONE Ft. Drowning Pool 6. BULLET 7. PHANTOM PAIN 8. AFTERTHOUGHT (ROT)

The Art of Love & Power Tour:

July 24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues (Parish)

July 25 - Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room

July 27 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

July 28 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

July 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

August 1 - Denver, CO - Marquis

August 2 - Colorado Springs, CO - Black Sheep

August 4 - St Louis, MO - The Duck Room

August 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam

August 6 - Milwaukee, WI - X-Ray Arcade

August 7 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's

August 8 - Detroit, MI - Sanctuary

August 9 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

August 11 - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room

August 13 - Hartford, CT - Webster Underground

August 14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium Upstairs

August 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

August 16 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

August 18 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

August 19 - Pittsburgh, PA - Preserving Underground

August 21 - Nashville, TN - The End

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