Sleep Soul Continues to Foster a Good Night's Sleep with 'Sleep Soul: The Premium Collection'

Sleep Soul, a fresh R&B-inspired take on the traditional baby sleep music genre, is back today with its newest project, Sleep Soul: The Premium Collection.

Always fostering a good night’s rest for both children and parents, Sleep Soul: The Premium Collection offers a compilation of Sleep Soul: Soothing & Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Volumes 1 and 2, which were both curated by Jhené Aiko. With both projects packaged together, The Premium Collection provides over two and a half hours of relaxing music to induce sleep.

The new project comes on the heels of Pure Brown Noise: Soothing & Relaxing Sounds for Deep Sleep. Since dropping in August, the latter has garnered north of 835k Spotify streams.

Sleep Soul has introduced a merchandise store with premium infant clothing, expanding the vision yet again. The release consists of a baby beanie, onesie, and Sleepy The Bear plushie that gently plays Sleep Soul Vol. 3 album from a hidden speaker inside. Check out the full store.

To date, Sleep Soul has amassed a total of 67 million global streams across all albums, as well as critical acclaim from the likes of Sheen Magazine, Broadway World, That Grape Juice, ThisIsRnB, and more.

Stay tuned for more to come from Sleep Soul.