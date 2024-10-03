Sleater-Kinney Share New Single 'This Time' From 'Little Rope Deluxe'

Little Rope Deluxe, an expanded version of their critically acclaimed eleventh album, is out digitally on Nov 1st and physically on Jan 31st, 2025.
Sleater-Kinney release “This Time,” the addictive new single from Little Rope Deluxe, an expanded version of their critically acclaimed eleventh album, out digitally on Nov 1st and physically on Jan 31st, 2025 via Loma Vista Recordings. Little Rope Deluxe includes the previously released stripped back Frayed Rope Sessions, special live versions captured at The Forum in Melbourne and three brand new songs recorded during the original Little Rope album sessions including the previously released “Here Today.”
“‘This Time’ was the last song we wrote for the record and the last to get cut once we decided we preferred the evenness and succinctness of ten songs,” the band explains. “About a person reaching the limits of denial, ‘This Time’ exists on the thematic edges of Little Rope, an album wrestling with loss and its aftermath.”
Little Rope is one of the finest, most delicately layered records in the band’s 30-year career. The album received accolades from The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, NPR, Pitchfork, Associated Press, Vulture, Paste Magazine, them, Consequence, Esquire, People Magazine, and American Songwriter, amongst many more.
Disc 1:
01. Hell
02. Needlessly Wild
03. Say It Like You Mean It
04. Hunt You Down
05. Small Finds
06. Don’t Feel Right
07. Six Mistakes
08. Crusader
09. Dress Yourself
10. Untidy Creature
Disc 2:
01. This Time
02. Here Today
03. Nothing to Lose
04. Hell - Live
05. Say It Like You Mean It - Live
06. Needlessly Wild - Live
07. Say It Like You Mean - Frayed Version
08. Hunt You Down - Frayed Version
09. Untidy Creature - Frayed Version
October 4-6 - San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
October 5 - Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater * - SOLD OUT
October 6 - Tacoma, WA @ McMenamis Elks Temple ^
* w/ Oh, Rose
^ w/ ill peach
Photo Credit: Zhamak Fullad
Videos