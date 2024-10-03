Sleater-Kinney Share New Single 'This Time' From 'Little Rope Deluxe'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sleater-Kinney release “This Time,” the addictive new single from Little Rope Deluxe, an expanded version of their critically acclaimed eleventh album, out digitally on Nov 1st and physically on Jan 31st, 2025 via Loma Vista Recordings. Little Rope Deluxe includes the previously released stripped back Frayed Rope Sessions, special live versions captured at The Forum in Melbourne and three brand new songs recorded during the original Little Rope album sessions including the previously released “Here Today.”

“‘This Time’ was the last song we wrote for the record and the last to get cut once we decided we preferred the evenness and succinctness of ten songs,” the band explains. “About a person reaching the limits of denial, ‘This Time’ exists on the thematic edges of Little Rope, an album wrestling with loss and its aftermath.”

Little Rope is one of the finest, most delicately layered records in the band’s 30-year career. The album received accolades from The New Yorker, Rolling Stone, NPR, Pitchfork, Associated Press, Vulture, Paste Magazine, them, Consequence, Esquire, People Magazine, and American Songwriter, amongst many more.

Little Rope Deluxe Track List:

Disc 1:

01. Hell

02. Needlessly Wild

03. Say It Like You Mean It

04. Hunt You Down

05. Small Finds

06. Don’t Feel Right

07. Six Mistakes

08. Crusader

09. Dress Yourself

10. Untidy Creature

Disc 2:

01. This Time

02. Here Today

03. Nothing to Lose

04. Hell - Live

05. Say It Like You Mean It - Live

06. Needlessly Wild - Live

07. Say It Like You Mean - Frayed Version

08. Hunt You Down - Frayed Version

09. Untidy Creature - Frayed Version

Sleater-Kinney Tour Dates:

October 4-6 - San Francisco, CA @ Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

October 5 - Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater * - SOLD OUT

October 6 - Tacoma, WA @ McMenamis Elks Temple ^

* w/ Oh, Rose

^ w/ ill peach

Photo Credit: Zhamak Fullad

