Slayyyter Sets 'Club Valentine' Tour Dates

The tour dates will kick off in October.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

Slayyyter has announced her "Valentine Club Tour" ahead of her second studio album, STARfER, which will be out everywhere on September 22nd via FADER label.

Opening acts for the album include Bayli, Miss Madeline, and Lolo Zouaï. Sign up to purchase tickets here.

A special X-rated edition of the vinyl too explicit for streaming platforms and storefronts is available to pre-order now exclusively on her website - see HERE

Slayyyter’s second full-length release, STARfER, sees her delving deeper into her pop stardom with an extravagant Los Angeles starlet persona. The 12-track album is centered around themes of fame, sex, femme fatales, and celebrity obsession in Hollywood.

Slayyyter shares, “This album is meant to feel like a pop dream sequence about losing love and chasing fame.” The electrifying production of the concept album is set to elevate her status as a rising pop trailblazer. 

With over 300M global streams, an 800K social following, and 25M YouTube views, Slayyyter, who recently just wrapped up a tour with Tove Lo, is launching headfirst into 2023. Growing up in the suburbs of St. Louis, Slayyyter worshiped pop culture from afar, a devout acolyte of such top 40 stalwarts as Britney Spears and Lady Gaga.

After dropping out of college, she began to record music as Slayyyter, a pseudonym from her favorite Dazed and Confused character. Following the release of her debut LP Troubled Paradise, STARfER marks a new and evolved stage for the singer. 

This year, Slayyyter performed at Pride festivals throughout the United States, including Kentuckiana Pride, Chicago Pride, and is slated to play top music festivals such as Capitol Hill Block Party, Life Is Beautiful and Happyland later this year. See below for upcoming live dates and stay tuned for more news from Slayyyter.

Slayyyter Tour Dates

OCT 25, 2023 - Royale - Boston, MA

OCT 26, 2023 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

OCT 27, 2023 - 9:30 Club - Washington, D.C.

OCT 28, 2023 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

OCT 31, 2023 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON

NOV 2, 2023 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

NOV 3, 2023 - Saint Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

NOV 4, 2023 - House of Blues Chicago - Chicago, IL

NOV 6, 2023 - Summit - Denver, CO

NOV 7, 2023 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

NOV 10, 2023 - The Regency Ballroom - San Francisco, CA

NOV 11, 2023 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

NOV 12, 2023 - The Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA

Photo Credit: Callum Walker Hutchinson



